When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Aug. 25.

What happened: Borough Council reviewed the Historic Architecture Review Board’s recommendation to deny real estate developer Cimarron Investments’ request to rebuild a dilapidated balcony with a composite material instead of wood. Several unusual factors led to a hung vote.

Background: Cimarron Investments applied to rebuild a balcony at 24-26 South Second St., a building with six rental units located in Columbia’s Historic District on the corner of South Second Street and Avenue I. The HARB said the proposed construction didn’t uphold the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s standards 2, 5 and 6, which relate to preserving historic features and repairing rather than replacing them when possible.

Arguments in favor: Cimarron Investments CEO Don Murphy presented his arguments, saying the decking material he wanted to use retained the look and feel of wood while being more cost-effective, safer and more durable.

Arguments against: HARB Vice Chair Theodore Vedok gave a rebuttal, saying that wood, the original material, is readily available to repair the balcony in accordance with standards.

Deadlock vote: Councilperson Pamela Williams, who lives in the building in question, abstained. Of the six remaining council members, three — Heather Zink, Sharon Lintner and Howard Stevens — upheld the HARB’s decision, while the other three — Eric Kauffman, Fran FitzGerald and Todd Burgard — voted against it. Mayor Leo Lutz, who has authority to break a tie, abstained. Initially, borough solicitor Evan Gabel said the deadlock meant the motion to uphold the HARB’s recommendation failed and the developer could use the composite material. Later in the meeting, Gabel said he realized borough code actually specifies that in the event of a tie, council must vote again in 5-10 days.

What’s next: Council will vote again at the Sept. 1 meeting. If the vote is tied, Lutz is required to cast the deciding vote.