College news
Graduations
Sydney Clark Hitchcock graduated summa cum laude from Seattle University Law School on May 18, 2019.
A 2008 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is a resident of Seattle, Washington, and is the daughter of Ann and Jeff Clark, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those who graduated from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, on May 15, 2019. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.
Elizabethtown — Anne Horting, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Lancaster — Madeline Seavey, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing; Kaitlyn Vitrano, Bachelor of Science in biology; Mallory Yeingst, Bachelor of Arts in history.
Lititz — Noah Schairer, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Annie Wise, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in graphic design.
Manheim — Ty Bricker, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in economics and a Bachelor of Science in finance; Hayli McClain, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing and English - publishing and editing.
Mount Joy — Morgan MacVaugh, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing and English - publishing and editing.
Oxford — Haley Miller, Bachelor of Science in ecology.
Willow Street — Sarah Sandberg, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Dean’s list
Jennifer Jackson was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Tufts University, Medford/ Somerville, Massachusetts.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Mansfield University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Adamstown — Hayden Koch.
Ephrata — Krystal Lefever.
Gap — Lindsay Walsh.
Lancaster — Christopher Haines.
Oxford — Destiny Butler, Samantha Muscella.
Reinholds — Austin Eberly.
Honors
Andrew Reist received a scholarship to Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, through Tennessee Tech University, where he completed a course in woodworking in the summer.
In addition, he was awarded $1,500 by the Mid-West Tool Collectors Association for the 2019-20 school year.
He is the son of Art and Rachel Reist, of Lancaster.
Nicolette Simon, of Lancaster, was inducted into Phi Epsilon Kappa, the honors fraternity for sport and exercise science, at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in spring 2019.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.