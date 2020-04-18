When: Supervisors meeting, April 15.

What happened: The board approved a delay to the penalty period for property taxes and a suspension of upset tax sales.

Why it’s important: Residents who pay their township taxes within the regular discount period are still eligible for the discount, but there will be no penalty period this year.

Background: The penalty period normally begins June 30, but this year the base rate will remain in effect until Dec. 31.

The cost: The board also discussed a communication from the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau. Their rough guess is that the township will receive about $49,000 less than last year due to the coronavirus. Actual numbers will not be known until fall.

What happens next: The next supervisors meeting is set for May 7. Board meetings will continue as usual with social distancing because teleconferencing was not seen as a viable option. The township office is operating as usual, but the public cannot enter the building and will need to use the drop box for any paperwork.

Other happenings: The board approved bids for road materials including $237,000 for paving sections of Academy Road and Liberty Lane that were widened last year, as well as $93,000 for seal coat to be used for road maintenance as needed throughout the township.