When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Borough Council members agreed they would not support a zoning change to allow a shed building company to start up in a low-density residential district.

Background: The informal inquiry made to Borough Manager Carol Pringle concerns a 39-acre parcel on Germantown Avenue at the edge of the borough. The business would disturb 5 acres of the larger parcel, with three of those acres being used for a building and parking lot.

Why it’s important: A business cannot be put in this area without a zoning change. In discussion, council members were concerned about the way noise from this location could echo through town.

Quotable: “I can’t imagine why anyone would think they can put a light-industrial use in a residential area,” council President Robin Coffroth said.

Other business: Council discussed the resignation of zoning/codes officer Anthony Campbell and appointed Castle Valley Consultants to fill the vacancy. Campbell had been paid at a rate of $55 per hour. The new firm is charging $71 per hour.