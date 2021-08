Market sheep

Champion senior showman: Dylan Leed. Reserve champion: Jenna Wetzel.

Champion intermediate showman: Gavin Molner. Reserve champion: Eric Zimmerman.

Champion junior showman: Abby Witmer. Reserve champion: Maddox Donough.

Champion novice showman: Madison Donough. Reserve champion: Mason Delinger.

Champion lightweight nonsale market lamb: Drew Zimmerman. Reserve champion: Drew Zimmerman.

Champion middleweight nonsale market lamb: Jenna Wetzel. Reserve champion: Emily Bonsall.

Champion heavyweight nonsale market lamb: Abby Witmer. Reserve champion: Andrew Oberholtzer.

Grand champion nonsale market lamb: Abby Witmer. Reserve grand champion: Andrew Oberholtzer.

Champion lightweight sale market lamb: Derek Warihay. Reserve champion: Abby Witmer.

Champion middleweight sale market lamb: Abigail Nissley. Reserve champion: Eryle Brenneman.

Champion heavyweight sale market lamb: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Dylan Leed.

Grand champion sale market lamb: Derek Warihay. Reserve grand champion: Abby Witmer.

Supreme nonsale market lamb: Abby Witmer.

Champion pair: Abby Witmer. Reserve champion: Andrew Oberholtzer.

Market goat

Lightweight champion selling: Alexus Gingerich. Reserve champion: David Hollinger.

Middleweight champion: Andrew Oberholtzer. Reserve champion: Morgan Sauder.

Heavyweight champion: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Danielle Oatman.

Grand champion market: Andrew Oberholtzer. Reserve grand champion: Gavin Molnar.

Supreme market animal: Andrew Oberholtzer.

Champion showman (16 and up): Dylan Leed. Reserve champion: Derek Hottenstein.

Champion showman (13-15): Andrew Oberholtzer. Reserve champion: Ellyse Shenk.

Champion showman (9-12): Morgan Sauder. Reserve champion: Kayla Forry.

Champion showman (8 and under): Jocelyn Gehman. Reserve champion: Taylor Kready.

Rabbit

Noah Barnes, Best of Breed, American Fuzzy Lop, Elizabethtown.

Alexandria Neff, Best of Breed, French Angora, Harrisburg.

Jeremiah Snyder, Best of Breed and Best Opposite Breed, Californian, Manheim.

Lindsey Massalo, Best of Breed, Standard Chincilla, Mount Joy.

Alexandria Neff, Best of Breed, Dutch, Harrisburg.

Emily Zahn, Best of Breed, Havana, Lititz.

Noah Barnes, Best of Breed, Holland Lop, Elizabethtown.

Larissa Barnes, Best Opposite of Breed, Holland Lop, Elizabethtown.

Bentlee Mendez, Best of Breed, Lion Head, Manheim.

Rylee White, Best of Breed and Best Opposite of Breed, Mini Lop, Elizabethtown.

Luke Speck, Best of Breed and Best in Show, Netherland Dwarf, Harrisburg

Adam Snyder, Best Opposite of Breed, New Zealand, Lawn.

Jesse Dubbs, Best of Breed, New Zealand, Annville.

Emily Zahn, Best of Breed Other Breed, Lititz.

Alexandria Neff, Champion Showman, Harrisburg.

Keegan Tilley, Reserve Champion Showman, Harrisburg.

Luke Speck, Champion Showman, Harrisburg.

Rylee White, Champion Showman, Elizabethtown.

Bentlee Mendez, Reserve Champion Showman, Manheim.

Caleb Miller, Champion Sale Meat pen, Marietta.

Jeremiah Snyder, Reserve Champion Sale Meat pen, Manheim.

Children’s Three-Legged Race

Ages 4, 5

1. Kiera Miller and Jackson Campbell.

Ages 6, 7

1. Eden Rose and Amyjah Floyd.

2. Jane Simmons and Wyatt Leigh.

Ages 8, 9

1. Lilliana Stauffer and Andrew Wagner.

2. Zoey Miller and Savannah Spang.

Ages 10, 11

1. Aubrey McCoach.

2. Katie Lehman.

Fair Queen Scholarship Competition

Queen: Emma Musser. Runner-up: Abigail O’Shell.

Drug Poster Contest

Ages 5, 6

1. Graham Best.

Ages 7, 8

1. Alivia Futsey.

2. Teddy Best Jr.

3. Raelyn Robertson.

4. Andrew Wagner.

Ages 9, 10

1. Joey Wagner.

2. Christian Datone.

Ages 11-13

1. Theodore Bailey.

2. Elizabeth Neff.

3. Josephine Bailey.

4. Hannah Herstey.

5. Joseph Bickelman.

6. Ava Eutsey.

Ages 14-18

1. Elizabeth Ainsley.

Children's Coloring Contest

Age 4

1. Elaine Buchanan, Hummelstown.

2. Addilyn B., Columbia.

3. Buchett, Maytown.

Age 5-6

1. Annalise Houck, Elizabethtown.

2. Paisilee Hitz, Elizabethtown.

3. Marshall T., Elizabethtown.

Ages 7-8

1. Hannah Swards, Mount Joy.

2. Emmett Buchanan, Hummelstown.

3. B. Annabelle, Marietta.

Ages 9-10

1. Izzy Schaffer.

2. Josephine Wagner, Elizabethtown.

3. Ivy Carl, Elizabethtown.

Sack Race

Ages 4, 5

1. Alexandria Zachary, Hummelstown.

2. Reese Sattazahn, Elizabethtown.

Ages 6-7

1. Chloe Synder, Elizabethtown.

2. Luke Gish, Elizabethtown.

Ages 8-9

1. Maverick Townsley, Holtwood.

2. Claire Jackson, Manheim Township.

Ages 10-11

1. Sarah Hubler, Elizabethtown.

2. Caitlyn McCoach, Elizabethtown.

Egg & Spoon Race

Ages 4, 5

1. Tenley Owens, Elizabethtown.

2. Reece Owens, Elizabethtown.

Ages 6, 7

1. Cameron Handrun, Elizabethtown.

2. Freddy Elslager, Lancaster.

Ages 8, 9

1. Ivy Carl, Elizabethtown.

2. Brooks Groff, Elizabethtown.

Ages 10, 11

1. Owen Burkholder, Elizabethtown.

2. Lucas Locker, Elizabethtown.

Talent Show

Adult Amateurs

1. Maya Talarico, Elizabethtown.

2. Gabriella Stone, Bainbridge.

3. Deb Santiago, Elizabethtown.

Youth Amateurs

1. Grayson Marz, Elizabethtown.

2. Paige Talarico, Elizabethtown.

3. Blaise Culp, Lancaster.

Itty Bitty

1. Badhi Talarico, Elizabethtown.

2. Andrew Wagner, Elizabethtown.

3. Joey Wagner & Brooklyn Stauffer, Elizabethtown.