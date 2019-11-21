College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the summer 2019 semester at Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns.
Columbia — Charnell Kenney.
Elizabethtown — Ronald Patterson.
Ephrata — Jessenia Bedoya-Ospina, Michelle Jones, Katie Souders, Brittany Weaver.
Lancaster — Mariana Drot de Gourville, Shianna Duvall, Susan Enlow, Sarah Farley, Roxana Guzman, Jessica Hargrove, Elijah Leininger, Shanille Lewis, Tarah Lopez, William Magargle, Melinda McFalls, Kevin Mejia, Dionelis Mena, Sean Millan, Tyrese Opio, Liana Stutts, Jillian Tyler, Theresa Velez, Erica Williams.
Landisville — Mekeshia Jones.
Leola — Bryan Eberly.
Lititz — Joshua Betts, Brett McCoy.
Manheim — Casey Bender, Jaime Yoder.
Mount Joy — Erik Martin, Kayla Murren, Ashley Scheaffer.
Mountville — Lisandra Pacheco, Stacia Vincent, Angela Whiteford.
Peach Bottom — Amber Kirk.
Willow Street — Lisa Moore, Lauren Nauman.
