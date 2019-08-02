College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated May 3, 2019, from Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns.
Akron — Bernadette Sheaffer.
Blue Ball — Sonya Kurtz.
Denver — Taylor Martin.
East Earl — Michael Machin.
East Petersburg — Javiera Robinson.
Elizabethtown — Kyle Stauffer, Amber Young.
Ephrata — Leah Miller, Holly Witmer.
Lancaster — Katie Anderson, Christopher Augeri, Jade Banks, Danielle Craig, Robert Diaz, Sarah Hess, Prakash Khadka, Caitlin Kirchoff, Mariah Landis, Yanetsy Lefebre, Amanda Lefever, Daniel Martinez, Linda McGeachy, Eliz Milanes, Addy Perales, Angely Rodriguez-Arroyo, Angela Thomas, Quottysha Thomas-Mutisya.
Lititz — Vashti Brand, Mallory Noll, Noah Vance.
Manheim — Erica Heisey, Lori Werner.
Marietta — Nicole Hildebrand.
Maytown — Jere Embly.
Mount Joy — Bethany Gohn, Kerry Paveloff.
Mountville — Brittany Stevenson.
New Holland — Nichole Esh, Angelina Stillman (Hollingsworth).
Quarryville — Connie Plank.
