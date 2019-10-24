College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 term at Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns.
Christiana — Holly Moats.
Columbia — Courtney Frey, Charnell Kenney.
Conestoga — Matthew Gibson.
East Earl — Jane Grafenstine.
Ephrata — Jessenia Bedoya-Ospina, Leah Miller, Nathan Pannebecker, Micaela Sensenig, Zach Zeiset.
Lancaster — Messelu Bekele, Marla David, Robert Diaz, Mariana Drot de Gourville, Shianna Duvall, Susan Enlow, Sarah Farley, Mahogany Generette, Tyler Glick, Roxana Guzman, Jessica Hargrove, Kenneth Krivac, Brittany Larzelere, Elijah Leininger, Tarah Lopez, Christian Madera, Melinda McFalls, Kevin Mejia, Dionelis Mena, Tyrese Opio, Stephen Paul, Addy Perales, Priya Pradhan, Veronica Rodriguez, Beverly Sloan, Liana Stutts, Theresa Velez, Erica Williams.
Leola — Bryan Eberly.
Lititz — Joshua Betts, Brett McCoy.
Manheim — Casey Bender, Jaime Yoder.
Mount Joy — Erik Martin, Kayla Murren, Angel Rosario, Ronda Shaubach, Alexis Stipe.
Mountville — Stacia Vincent.
Peach Bottom — Amber Kirk.
Willow Street — Katharine Gordon, Lisa Moore.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.