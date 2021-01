College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.

Columbia — Charnell Kenney, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Shannon Millar, Associate in Science in entrepreneurship and small business; Kayla Morant, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration; Seth Phillips, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant; Veronica Torres, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration. Conestoga — Matthew Gibson, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Denver — Vivian Cummings, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Bethany Wenger, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant. Elizabethtown — Sarah Heisey, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Hannah Kelly, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Jenna McMullen, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Ronald Patterson, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Grisel Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Kyra Stidd, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant. Ephrata — Jessenia Bedoya-Ospina, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Zachary Blankenship, Associate in Science in criminal justice; Nicole Eberly, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Jessica Hoffman, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Eden Teme, Master of Professional Studies in organizational leadership; Brittany Weaver, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Zach Zeiset, Bachelor of Science in information technology. Lancaster — Steven Anderson, Bachelor of Science in legal studies; Jose Anzules, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration; Gabriel Arellano, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration; Jillian Barrett, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Mary Byrd, Bachelor of Science in legal studies; Jared Clark, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Tara Craig, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration; Brianna Crespo, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration; Tiffany Dickinson, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Mariana Drot, summa cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Ray Duzan, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Thomas Eckman, summa cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Lucas Forte, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Mahogany Generette, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jayme Goldkind, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Roxana Guzman, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jessica Hargrove, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration; William Hartley, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Allison Harvey, Associate in Science in paralegal; Molly Holden, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Niki Hunt, summa cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Kenneth Krivac, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Jaclyn Kuro, cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant; Christian Madera, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Anjali Mahajan, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Matthew Mangus, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Daniel Martinez, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Melinda McFalls, summa cum laude, Associate in Science in criminal justice; Dionelis Mena, magna cum laude, Associate in Science in criminal justice; Mahliet Nigatu, Bachelor of Science in information technology; Shawna Papadimitriou, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Stephen Paul, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Kapil Pun, Master of Professional Studies in organizational leadership; Mark Rich, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Ian Sanchez, Associate in Science in entrepreneurship and small business; Emma Sangrey, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Lorionna Thomas, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration; Erica Williams, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant. Landisville — Lori Flick, Associate in Science in paralegal; Mekeshia Jones, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Leola — Bryan Eberly, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant. Lititz — Chandler Gillman, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Justin Hammerstone, cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Noelle Kephart, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Ashley Parry, summa cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Nathaniel Randazzo, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant. Manheim — Casey Bender, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant; Jonathan Keiffer, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Zachary Severs, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant. Marietta — Messelu Bekele, Associate in Science in computer information systems. Millersville — Kathryn Ederati, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant. Mount Joy — Jose Evangelista, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Erik Martin, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in homeland security management; Kayla Murren, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant. Mountville — Nicholas McCarty, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Stacia Vincent, Bachelor of Science in business administration. New Providence — Chelsea Ressler, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant. Peach Bottom — Jennifer Brown, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Amber Kirk, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Stevens — Brynn Youndt, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant. Willow Street — Danielle Groff, magna cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Lisa Moore, summa cum laude, Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Lauren Nauma, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

