College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns. Christiana — Holly Moats. Columbia — Brittney Fatta, Morgan Rendler, Jolene Rojas. East Earl — Jane Grafenstine. East Petersburg — Pedro Hernandez. Elizabethtown — Benjamin Frick. Ephrata — Jessenia Bedoya-Ospina, Sarah Long, Alyssa Sadorf, Katie Souders. Holtwood — Haley Garber. Lancaster — El-kezia Acheampong, Kaitlyn Aukamp, Jillian Barrett, Paige Benfer, Gregory Bricker, Kebron Dawit, Susan Enlow, Joseph Fittipaldi, Lucas Forte, Kaitlyn Fulgenzi, Tyler Glick, Roxana Guzman, Shannon Henriquez, Candace Kendig, Christian Madera, William Magargle, Rafael Mateo-Mota, Melinda McFalls, Kevin Mejia, Dionelis Mena, Sean Millan, Christopher Nguyen, Nathan Pannebecker, Anna Payonk, Sally Rivera, Beverly Sloan, Liana Stutts, Kerstin Wiegand. Landisville — Arlene Diaz, Lexis Kensinger. Leola — Justin Oberholtzer, Esmeralda Pha, Kierra Santos. Lititz — Joshua Betts, Trevor Kolp, Brett McCoy, Catherine Rivera. Manheim — Chelsie Ober, Jaime Yoder. Mohnton — Courtney Reedy, Ciaria Turner. Mountville — Luz Bell. Mount Joy — Amanda Ellenberger. Narvon — Selena Jagiah. New Holland — Ashley Gordon. Oxford — Shannon Martin. Pequea — Ericka Grumbein.

