College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns.
Columbia — Charnell Kenney, Seth Phillips.
East Earl — Jane Grafenstine.
East Petersburg — Pedro Hernandez.
Elizabethtown — Benjamin Frick.
Ephrata — Sarah Long, Nathan Pannebecker, Katie Souders, Brittany Weaver, Michelle White.
Holtwood — Haley Garber.
Lancaster — Christopher Amick, Kaitlyn Aukamp, Tara Craig, Shianna Duvall, Susan Enlow, Sarah Farley, Kaitlyn Fulgenzi, Tyler Glick, Roxana Guzman, William Hartley, Candace Kendig, Kenneth Krivac, Brittany Larzelere, Christian Madera, William Magargle, Melinda McFalls, Kevin Mejia, William Morales, Anna Payonk, Joanie Perez, Milka Ramos-Sime, Yomaris Sanchez, Sumitra Subedi, Jillian Tyler, Theresa Velez, Erica Williams.
Landisville — Lori Flick.
Leola — Bryan Eberly.
Manheim — Zachary Severs.
Mohnton — Brenna Ezard.
Mount Joy — Amanda Ellenberger, Jose Evangelista, Erik Martin, Ashley Scheaffer.
Mountville — Angela Whiteford.
New Holland — Ashley Gordon.
Willow Street — Lisa Moore.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.