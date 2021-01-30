College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Nicole Reddig. Elizabethtown — Hope Abel, Miles Book, Ben Davis. Ephrata — Ally Richwine, Kaitlyn Whipple. Lancaster — Auden Block, Braeden Glass, Sophie Granbois, Shannon Love, Andrew Pogue, Hannah Schultheis, Ava Warfel, Jaynie Wells, Douglas Wright. Lititz — Sarah Knox, Noah Martin, Meghan Quinn, Connor Vucovich. Millersville — Hannah Smith. Mount Joy — Jarrod Smith. Mountville — Elyse Nissley.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.