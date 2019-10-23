College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated in May from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.
Adamstown — Abby Resnick, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in mass communication.
Akron — Justin Beiler, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.
Columbia — Emma Seibert, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education (PK-4).
East Earl — Evan Burkhart, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Elizabethtown — Timothy Beveridge, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in technical leadership; Alysia DeHaven, Bachelor of Arts in art studio.
Gap — Natalie Elmer, Bachelor of Arts in mass communication; Jordan Walsh, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology.
Lancaster — Megan Bupp, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Joseph Gundel, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Riley Hughes, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in computer science and mathmatics; Morgan Lee, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Jessalyn May, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Michael Merritts, Bachelor of Science in digital forensics; Bryce Mowbray, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and sociology; Amanda Rowe, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology; Bridget Smith, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration in marketing; Natalie Wardrop, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Carlye Weit, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology and social work.
Leola — Kathy Dao, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Lititz — Amanda Feddock, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance; Austin Myers, Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Maytown — Andrew St. Denis, Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance.
Manheim — Rachel Gloss, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in mass communication.
Morgantown — Samantha King, Bachelor of Science in business administration in management; Kylie Lewis, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.
Mount Joy — Kimberly Burky, Master of Science in instructional technology; Dennis David, Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting; Abigail Sauder, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in special education (PK-8)/early childhood education (PK-4).
Narvon — Brian Sheller, magna cum laude, dual Bachelor of Arts in political science and languages and cultures.
Oxford — Lily Nardozzi, Bachelor of Arts in mass communication.
Reinholds — Julia Stauffer, Master of Science in speech-language pathology.
Robesonia — Dexter Jordan, Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting; Bethany Noll, Doctor of audiology; Patrick Scubelek, Bachelor of Science in biology; Cassandra Shimp, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.
