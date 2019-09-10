College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns.
Adamstown — Abby Resnick.
Atglen — Maximillian Mersereau, Meredith Norris.
Columbia — Emily Gutierrez, Emma Seibert.
Denver — Aubrey Eberly, Phillip Friggle, Elaine Mast, Samantha Wersinger.
East Earl — Evan Burkhart.
Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, Emily Gerlach, Kasey Halbleib, Olivia Hershey, Megan Hoover, Justin Shelly.
Ephrata — Natalia Roth.
Gap — Jordan Walsh.
Holtwood — Amanda Dicamillo.
Honey Brook — Jamie Gaydos, Hannah Harple.
Kirkwood — Clare Remaley.
Lancaster — Erik Benjamin, Jillian Black, Kalen Blair, Taylor Capoferri, Samantha Carney, Abigail Cherkin, Hannah Dawson, Erin Gingrich, Joseph Gundel, Christopher Hershberger, Riley Hughes, Audrey Kepple, Sean Lenahan, Bryce Mowbray, Sarah Rhineer, Amanda Rowe, Bridget Smith, Mary Thomas, Carlye Weit.
Lititz — Andrea Acosta, Amanda Feddock, Hunter Grow, Andrew Haines, Benjamin Hershey, Jolyssa High, Heather Kulp, Meghan Quinn, Lucas Styles.
Manheim — Paul Bury III, Delaney Gaige, Madeleine Malley.
Marietta — Trenton Long, Colin McIntyre.
Millersville — Kyle Herr, Julia Tappany.
Mohnton — Alexis Ashby, Jessica Halligan, Samantha Latshaw, Madison Ragland.
Morgantown — Samantha King, Erica Wolfgang.
Mount Joy — Mackenzie Bedwell, Regan Church, Chandler Hughes, Abigail Sauder.
Narvon — Brian Sheller.
New Holland — Cameron Heilman.
Newmanstown — Madison Harnish, Tyler Horst.
Nottingham — Ian Birdwell, Leeann Haywood.
Oxford — Sarah Buckley, Elizabeth Lentz.
Robesonia — Caleb Beard, Lacie Pichler, Patrick Scubelek, Alyssa Williams, Mason Wolfskill.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.