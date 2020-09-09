Graduates and awards logo_2
Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Atglen — Aliyah Rosenbaum, Bachelor of Science in early childhood (PK-4) education. Denver — Natasha Brenner, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Elizabethtown — Halle Bitner, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Grant Dohner, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Cole Epler, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration - finance; Benjamin Good, Bachelor of Arts in history; Megan Hoover, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting. Ephrata — Jeffrey Metzler, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing. Lancaster — Brett Alaimo, Bachelor of Science in supply chain management; Erik Benjamin, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Jillian Black, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in special education (PK-8)/early childhood education (PK-4); Taylor Capoferri, Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology; Abigail Cherkin, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Sarah Hoffman, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Haley Reese, Bachelor of Arts in biology; Sarah Rhineer, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in special education (PK-8)/early childhood education (PK-4); Tyler Specht, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Deandre Wright, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing. Lititz — Victoria Bowman, Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology; Robert Grow, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Benjamin Hershey, of Lititz, Bachelor of Science in business administration - finance; Sean Lenahan, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in mass communication. Manheim — Paul Bury III, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in supply chain management; Luke Fisher, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in technical leadership; Madeleine Malley, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in English; Maxwell Malley, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Leah Mulholland, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and language and cultures. Mohnton — Kaylin Hubert, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Morgantown — Allison Burnish, Bachelor of Science in audiology. Mountville — Kaitlyn Graver, Master of Science in speech-language pathology. Mount Joy — Kaitlyn Miller, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies. Narvon — Hayley Wasson, Bachelor of Science in medical imaging. Newmanstown — Madison Harnish, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology. Nottingham — Ian Birdwell, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in mathematics and Bachelor of Science in physics and languages and cultures. Reinholds — Sienna Craley, Bachelor of Science in health sciences. Robesonia — Alyssa Williams, Bachelor of Science in biology. Stevens — Olivia Fassnacht, Bachelor of Arts in mass communication.

