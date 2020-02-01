College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns.
Atglen — Meredith Norris, Aliyah Rosenbaum.
Columbia — Emily Gutierrez.
Denver — Natasha Brenner, Rachael Brown, Leanna Canull, Phillip Friggle, Allyson Hirneisen, Elaine Mast.
East Earl — Kelly Murphy.
Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, Kasey Halbleib, Olivia Hershey, Adam Shultz.
Holtwood — Amanda Dicamillo.
Honey Brook — Hannah Harple.
Lancaster — Erik Benjamin, Jillian Black, Madelyn Canady, Samantha Carney, John Franklin, Erin Gingrich, Logan Graves, Audrey Kepple, Jaden Leed, Matthew Marquette, Mary Thomas.
Lititz — Tabitha Delmont, Robert Grow, Christopher Gyles, Heather Kulp, Sean Lenahan, Meghan Quinn, Lucas Styles.
Manheim — Paul Bury III, Madeleine Malley.
Marietta — Trenton Long, Colin McIntyre, Ethan Salem.
Millersville — Kyle Herr, Anna Sugra, Julia Tappany.
Mohnton — Jessica Halligan, Courtney Hubric.
Morgantown — Emily Glass, Erica Wolfgang.
Mount Joy — Mackenzie Bedwell, Regan Church, Bailey Crager, Chandler Hughes.
New Holland — Karoline Fitz.
Newmanstown — Madison Harnish.
Nottingham — Ian Birdwell, Leeann Haywood.
Oxford — Sarah Buckley, Rachel Florio, Rachel Shelley.
Reinholds — Mallory Moyer.
Robesonia — Caleb Beard, Mason Wolfskill.
Strasburg — Christine Fritz.
