College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Tatyana Caraballo-Healy, Maximillian Mersereau. Bainbridge — Kyle Lukowski. Columbia — Emily Gutierrez, Alivia Loercher. Denver — Leanna Canull, Phillip Friggle, Elaine Mast. Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, Kasey Halbleib, Olivia Hershey, Katrielle Hoffman, Justin Shelly, Adam Shultz, Logan Yohn. Ephrata — Hannah Camacho. Holtwood — Kara McClune. Honey Brook — Jamie Gaydos, Hannah Harple, Sophie Harple. Lancaster — Madelyn Canady, Samantha Carney, Hannah Dawson, Katherine Fluck, John Franklin, Erin Gingrich, Audrey Kepple, Hannah Martz, Mary Thomas. Leola — Sarah Castronova, Tomislav Lojpur. Lititz — Mikayla Becker, Christopher Gyles, Heather Kulp, Tayler Leonard, Sierra Miron, Meghan Quinn, Lucas Styles. Manheim — Dalton Shirk-Gainer. Marietta — Morgan Creek, Trenton Long, Colin McIntyre. Millersville — Kyle Herr, Anna Sugra, Julia Tappany. Mohnton — Jessica Halligan, Courtney Hubric, Samantha Latshaw, Emily Zillhardt. Morgantown — Emily Glass, Nicholas Kurtz, Erica Wolfgang. Mount Joy — Mackenzie Bedwell, Bailey Crager, Ashley Harlan, Chandler Hughes, Ashley Maxwell. New Holland — Karoline Fitz, Madison MacDonald. Nottingham — Rebecca Rush, Isabella Vanderhoef. Oxford — Fiona Broadway, Rachel Florio, Elizabeth Lentz, Rachel Shelley. Peach Bottom — Michael Stock, Debbie Towles. Reinholds — Mallory Moyer. Robesonia — Caleb Beard, Caitlin Pearsall, Mason Wolfskill. Strasburg — Christine Fritz, Emma Gochnauer. Willow Street — Caitlin Lownsbery.

