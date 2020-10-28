College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Meredith Norris, Aliyah Rosenbaum. Columbia — Emily Gutierrez. Denver — Natasha Brenner, Rachael Brown, Leanna Canull, Phillip Friggle, Allyson Hirneisen, Elaine Mast. Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, Grant Dohner, Cole Epler, Benjamin Good, Kasey Halbleib, Olivia Hershey, Megan Hoover, Taylor Maciejewski, Adam Shultz, Nicholas Stoner. Holtwood — Kara McClune. Honey Brook — Hannah Harple. Lancaster — Brett Alaimo, Jillian Black, Kalen Blair, Mikayla Boldizar, Janelle Bronder, Sydney Burkhart, Madelyn Canady, Sarah Capoferri, Samantha Carney, Abigail Cherkin, Hannah Dawson, Matthew Dougherty, John Franklin, Erin Gingrich, Kalina Grant, Logan Graves, Audrey Kepple, Jaden Leed, Adeline Long, Matthew Marquette, Meredith Reed, Haley Reese, Sarah Rhineer, Marriah Thomas, Mary Thomas, Deandre Wright. Leola — Camila Arbelaez, Sarah Castronova. Lititz — Victoria Bowman, Tabitha Delmont, Christopher Gyles, Benjamin Hershey, Heather Kulp, John Pfautz, Meghan Quinn, Lucas Styles. Manheim — Paul Bury III, Luke Fisher, Evan Hosler, Madeleine Malley, Leah Mulholland, Bradley Roth, Mayelin Santiago, Dalton Shirk-Gainer. Marietta — Leigha Lehman-Funk, Trenton Long, Colin McIntyre, Ethan Salem. Maytown — Nicholas Ketner. Millersville — Kyle Groff, Kyle Herr, Anna Sugra, Julia Tappany. Mohnton — Jessica Halligan, Courtney Hubric, Samantha Latshaw, Madison Ragland. Morgantown — Emily Glass, Erica Wolfgang. Mount Joy — Mackenzie Bedwell, Regan Church, Bailey Crager, Chandler Hughes, Ashley Maxwell. New Holland — Megan Fisher, Karoline Fitz. Newmanstown — Madison Harnish, Tyler Horst. Nottingham — Ian Birdwell, Leeann Haywood, Devin Kyriakos, Abigail Rush. Oxford — Sarah Buckley, Rachel Florio, Rachel Shelley. Quarryville — Katelyn Sheaffer. Reinholds — Sienna Craley. Robesonia — Caleb Beard, Charles Pearsall, Mason Wolfskill. Stevens — Olivia Fassnacht, Lukas Stoltzfus. Strasburg — Christine Fritz, Emma Gochnauer. Willow Street — Alexandria Grossman.

