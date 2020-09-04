When: Bart Township Supervisors meeting, Sept. 2.

What happened: Officials announced the township will receive two grants to continue improvements of the the Enola Low Grade Trail through the township. The township was awarded a $1.2 million federal grant administered through the state Department of Transportation and a $500,000 grant for design work from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The project will be advertised for bids to be submitted beginning in November 2022.

Background: The trail is complete through Quarryville, with grant funding expected to take it through Eden and Bart townships, and eventually through Sadsbury Township. Since planning for this grant began, experts have found additional water drainage problems in Eden Township, so that it now appears most of the money will be used there, leaving the Bart and Sadsbury portions for future funding.

Why it’s important: Board Chairman Ray Marvin speculated that the delay to awarding contracts may be connected to time PennDOT was shut down due to COVID-19. A request has been made for a supplemental grant. Marvin is hopeful that there may be some money available through other grants in 2021.

Quotable: “Maybe we would have applied for more if we knew about all those water problems,” Marvin said.

Other happenings: Dennis Blevins gave a report from the Quarryville Library board. The library is offering curbside pickup of materials, but the library intends to reopen the building soon. Residents interested in serving on the library board should contact the township or the library.