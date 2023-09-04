Jim Engledow said he bids on high-cost items at the annual Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction in memory of his late wife, Cathy, who died of cancer seven years ago while in hospice care.

“Hospice care was a big part of my wife’s treatment,” Engledow said. He appreciated the care she was able to receive, and these bids are his way of giving back.

This year, Engledow spent more than $3,000 on a handmade quilt, which he plans to gift to his daughter. After he won the quilt, he said he still planned on bidding for more items.

Engledow, a resident of Lititz, is one of nearly 3,000 auctioneers who attended the 39th annual auction, where attendees can bid on items such as artwork, sports memorabilia, vacations and even a Plain-style buggy.

The buggy sold for $8,800, following a back-and-forth between two bidders, both of whom declined to comment to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Walter and Susan Stump drove more than an hour and a half from their home in Schuylkill County to reach the auction house, a trip they have made for the past ten years. But they weren’t looking to keep any of the items for themselves. They donate their purchases every year to Schuylkill Community Action, a nonprofit that assists low-income residents of Schuylkill County in finding affordable housing.

“We’re supporting a worthy cause,” Walter Stump said. The couple won two quilts in the auction this year, totaling about $1,600 dollars. Last year, they spent about $6,000.

Steve Knaub, chief executive of Hospice and Community Care, said the auction has raised more money every year since its conception. This year’s goal is to reach $1 million, which he said is only possible because of the community’s support.

“It's just great to see all the people that continue to come out and support us because they're coming back because we had to help their loved ones,” Knaub said. “And now they want to give back, and we couldn't do what we do if it wasn't for that support.”

Knaub also said rallying support from auction-goers wouldn’t be possible without the upfront workers that assist with the hospice patients.

“The (members) staff are so, so incredibly kind and compassionate at such a difficult time. That's what makes hospice special. So that's why they're here,” he said.

Auction-goers could also donate $199 to cover the cost of the average day of hospice care. A Day of Care, which is also available for purchase on the auction’s website, is intended to assist patients and their families while they face life-limiting illnesses. Hospice & Community Care takes year-round donations for the annual Labor Day sale. Visit labordayauction.org for more details.

Jennifer Morris works for Pine Creek Animal Hospital, one of the organizations that sponsored the auction this year. She spent nearly $400 to cover the cost of two days of hospice care for patients.

Someone who was “near and dear” to her business partner died while in hospice care, Morris said. Since then, the auction has been the group’s “charity of choice.”