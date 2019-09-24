College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated from Alvernia University in May 2019. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.
Columbia — James Siburt, Doctor of Philosophy in Education Leadership.
Denver — Emilee Matz, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Wissinger, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Alisa Zakharov, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, summa cum laude.
East Earl — Carly Martin, Associate of Science; Adam Siegrist, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Elizabethtown — Matthew Hoover, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Ephrata — Kyle Lindberg, Bachelor of Science; Afton Nissley, Associate of Science, with distinction; Marie Osias, Associate of Science; Meaghan Phelps, Associate of Science, high distinction; Jamie Shelly, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Laura Texter, Associate of Science, with distinction; Lakin Wanous, Bachelor of Science.
Honey Brook — Gwendalyn Bauer, Bachelor of Arts; Michelle Draper, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Nicolle Foreman, Associate of Science; Tonya Lonsinger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lancaster — Jarret Abernethy, Bachelor of Science; Daniel Campion, Bachelor of Arts; Kyle Farrell, Master of Business Administration; Liana Mancini, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science; Jared Miller, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Rebecca Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Leola — Dennis Harding, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.
Lititz — Siera Janoski, Bachelor of Science; Marco Marinaro, Master of Education.
Manheim — Michael Leitzel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, summa cum laude.
Mohnton — Anastasia Ahern, Bachelor of Science; Seth Bellott, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Nicholas Bilski, Doctor of Physical Therapy; John Goerner, Master of Business Administration; Natalie Hyneman, Master of Business Administration; Madeline Kring, Associate of Science; Abigail Lackman, Associate of Science degree; Nhia Lo, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Leslie Martinez, Associate of Science, with distinction; George Schmidt, Associate of Science, high distinction.
Morgantown — Benjamin Koons, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Fallon Schenk, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.
Mountville — Jenna Stonesifer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Oxford — Kaileen Oswald, Associate of Science.
Quarryville — Kerri Mauger, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science.
Reinholds — Erika Laws, Bachelor of Science.
Robesonia — Miranda Gilmer, Associate of Science; Julianna Pietrobono, Master of Business Administration.
Stevens — Meghan Shober, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude.
