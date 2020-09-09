College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Alvernia University, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Bird-in-Hand — Twila Ulishney. Brownstown — Martin Bowman. Columbia — Nasheyla Greggs. Denver — Lindsay Eberly, Leah Kemper, Eden Lawson, Faith Lo, Marina Matsuk, Kurt Rauch, Makenzie Sensenig, Delaney Wise, Anita Zakharov. Elizabethtown — Jenna Miller. Ephrata — Anna Gockley, Jaisha Toro-Soto, Charles Zimmerman. Gap — Brooke Hershey. Lancaster — Sylenis Butler, Hannah Chadwick, Nick Denlinger, Bethany Dienner, Isaac Hain, Kyle Kerr, Maria Mesias Salazar, Danielle Reed. Leola — Amanda Carter, Trent Rider. Lititz — Dawn Baker, Kallie Cardenas, Calie Kraft, Issac Long, Marissa Martin. Manheim — Victoria Bare, Kirsten Myer. Millersville — Brooke Spezialetti. Mohnton — Isabella Arevalo, Cassandra Castellucci, Kelly Dugan, William Fagley, Abigail Lackman, Rachel Lowrie, Ariel Neafach, Josephine Sipler, Rachel Smiley, Sawyer Underwood. Morgantown — Garret Hershberger. Mount Joy — Kelsey Farmer. Narvon — Nicole Scarle, Natalie Sweigart. Newmanstown — Jenna Oliviero. Reinholds — Cassandra Bean, Keira Swoyer. Robesonia — Christian Burrus, Miranda Gilmer, Dillon Hicks, Erich Miller, Cassandra Mitchell. Stevens — Madison Grimwood, Irelynn White. Willow Street — Corinne Hambleton.

