College news logo

College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Alvernia University, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Bird-in-Hand — Twila Ulishney. Brownstown — Martin Bowman. Columbia — Nasheyla Greggs. Denver — Lindsay Eberly, Leah Kemper, Eden Lawson, Faith Lo, Marina Matsuk, Kurt Rauch, Makenzie Sensenig, Delaney Wise, Anita Zakharov. Elizabethtown — Jenna Miller. Ephrata — Anna Gockley, Jaisha Toro-Soto, Charles Zimmerman. Gap — Brooke Hershey. Lancaster — Sylenis Butler, Hannah Chadwick, Nick Denlinger, Bethany Dienner, Isaac Hain, Kyle Kerr, Maria Mesias Salazar, Danielle Reed. Leola — Amanda Carter, Trent Rider. Lititz — Dawn Baker, Kallie Cardenas, Calie Kraft, Issac Long, Marissa Martin. Manheim — Victoria Bare, Kirsten Myer. Millersville — Brooke Spezialetti. Mohnton — Isabella Arevalo, Cassandra Castellucci, Kelly Dugan, William Fagley, Abigail Lackman, Rachel Lowrie, Ariel Neafach, Josephine Sipler, Rachel Smiley, Sawyer Underwood. Morgantown — Garret Hershberger. Mount Joy — Kelsey Farmer. Narvon — Nicole Scarle, Natalie Sweigart. Newmanstown — Jenna Oliviero. Reinholds — Cassandra Bean, Keira Swoyer. Robesonia — Christian Burrus, Miranda Gilmer, Dillon Hicks, Erich Miller, Cassandra Mitchell. Stevens — Madison Grimwood, Irelynn White. Willow Street — Corinne Hambleton.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.