Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns.
Denver — Abbi Waltz.
Ephrata — Drake Jacobs.
Lancaster — Katie Schmerse.
Leola — Elizabeth Starer.
Lititz — Janae Taft, Olivia Rider.
Manheim — Matthew Zimmerman.
Mohnton — Brooke Koch.
New Holland — Janae Hershey, Sayge Martin.
Pequea — Allison Ulaky.
Robesonia — Taylor Straub.
Willow Street — Stephen Shelley.
