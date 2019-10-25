College news logo

College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns.

Denver — Abbi Waltz.

Ephrata — Drake Jacobs.

Lancaster — Katie Schmerse.

Leola — Elizabeth Starer.

Lititz — Janae Taft, Olivia Rider.

Manheim — Matthew Zimmerman.

Mohnton — Brooke Koch.

New Holland — Janae Hershey, Sayge Martin.

Pequea — Allison Ulaky.

Robesonia — Taylor Straub.

Willow Street — Stephen Shelley.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.