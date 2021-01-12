College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Drake Jacobs. Gap — Madelynne Lonsinger. Holtwood — Joy Campbell. Leola — Michael Vargas. Lititz — Olivia Rider. Mohnton — Allison Ludwig, Julia Rentschler, Elizabeth Rivera. Narvon — Leah Strausser. New Holland — Janae Hershey. Pequea — Allison Ulaky. Robesonia — Taylor Straub. Willow Street — Stephen Shelley.

