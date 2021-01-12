College news logo

Dean’s list

 

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Drake Jacobs. Gap — Madelynne Lonsinger. Holtwood — Joy Campbell. Leola — Michael Vargas. Lititz — Olivia Rider. Mohnton — Allison Ludwig, Julia Rentschler, Elizabeth Rivera. Narvon — Leah Strausser. New Holland — Janae Hershey. Pequea — Allison Ulaky. Robesonia — Taylor Straub. Willow Street — Stephen Shelley.

