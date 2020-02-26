— Seeks complete control of his government and believes that his power is unlimited.
— Divides his country to gain that control.
— Demands the complete loyalty of subordinates and exacts punishment on those who are not, with the intention of making an example out of them.
— Controls people by using fear and threats.
— Lies incessantly.
— Seeks to eliminate a free press.
— Seeks to eliminate all dissent.
— Investigates those who investigate him, out of revenge.
— Molds his country’s justice system to protect himself and to act as a weapons system against his rivals.
— Uses his reign to enrich himself personally.
— Refers to those he views as adversaries with anger and hatred.
— Ignores existing laws when he deems it necessary.
Sounds like a corrupt dictator, doesn’t it? Alarmingly, it quite accurately describes our president. Do you really want such a tormented and disturbed individual leading our nation for another four years? I fear that our 244-year-old experiment in democracy will not survive. The 2020 election is critical! President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers have sold their souls and bankrupted our treasury. Someday we going to have to pay for all the checks that were written. It’s no coincidence that America had the respect of the world when honesty and integrity guided its leaders.
Steve Cooke
Landisville