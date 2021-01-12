College news

Graduations

Area craft professionals were among those who graduated spring 2020 and earned certificates of completion from ABC Keystone Apprenticeship & Training Trust. Those who completed their on-the-job training hours also receive Journeyperson certificates from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

The following apprentices achieved the High Achiever Award, for earning the highest GPA in their trades: Kyle Armer, of Willow Street, heavy equipment operator, J.D. Eckman, Inc.; Jeremy C. Harting, of Denver, electrical, DenTech, Inc.; Maria J. Sholly, of Lititz, plumbing, Frey Lutz Corp.

Earning carpentry certificates are Stuart W. Anderson, of Lancaster; Thaddeus D. Hartnett, of Lancaster, Paul Risk Construction; Gerald S. Hassel, of Quarryville, Warfel Construction Co.; Douglas E. Heller, of Manheim, Easy Does It Drywall Inc.; Miguel A. Hernandez, of Willow Street, J.D. Eckman, Inc.; Jason B. Huck, of Landisville, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc.; Christopher M. Lane, of Leola, Speedwell Construction Inc.; Keelan P. Martinez, of Lancaster, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc.; Lora M. Metzler, of Leola, Wohlsen Construction Co.; Brian Palau, of Lancaster, Warfel Construction Co.; Brandon M. Thomas, of Lancaster, Warfel Construction Co.

Earning construction craft laborer certificate is Raheem R. Woods, of Lancaster, J.D. Eckman, Inc.

Earning electrical certificates are Shane Bechtold, of Marietta, Cyprium Solutions Inc.; Cory M. Dohner, of Elizabethtown, MJD Systems LLC; Jeremy C. Harting, of Denver, DenTech, Inc.; Sean R. Herr, of Lancaster, John E. Fullerton Inc.; Nathaniel E. LeBoon, of Lancaster, Haller Enterprises; Emily E. Norman, of Lancaster, Haller Enterprises; Doran K. Sensenig, of Manheim, Garden Spot Electric Inc.; Andrew G. Simmons, of Stevens, Iddings Electric Inc.; Tyler S. Spangenburg, of Lititz, Haller Enterprises; Remington M. Wright, of Quarryville, Haller Enterprises.

Earning heavy equipment operator certificate is Kyle Armer, of Willow Street, J.D. Eckman Inc.

Earning plumbing certificates are Craig F. McKee, of Manheim, James Craft & Son, Inc.; Maria J. Sholly, of Lititz, Frey Lutz Corp.; Jeremy A. Spangler, of Conestoga, Haller Enterprises; Trent J. Stiffey, of Columbia, Garden Spot Mechanical Inc.

Earning sheet metal certificates are Jarrad M. Fulgenzi, of Lancaster, Frey Lutz Corp.; Dillon M. Getz, of Lancaster, James Craft & Son Inc.

