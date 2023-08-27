CHILDREN’S COLORING CONTEST

AGE 4

1. Harper Collins, Bainbridge.

2. Rosalyn Keller, Manheim.

3. Caleb, Marietta.

AGES 5-6

1. Brynlie Waller, Mount Joy.

2. Elaine Buchanan, Elizabethtown.

3. Sadie Etter, Elizabethtown.

AGES 7 and 8

1. Lydia. Dickerman, Columbia.

2. Lena Miller, Columbia.

3. Susanne Buchanan, Elizabethtown.

AGES 9 and 10

1. Hannah Swords, Harrisburg.

2. Emmett Buchanan, Elizabethtown.

3. Anya, Elizabethtown.

DRUG POSTER CONTEST

Best of Show: Jonathan Ainsley.

AGES 7 and 8

1. Brynlee Sattazahn, Elizabethtown.

2. Graham Best, Manheim.

AGES 9 and 10

1. Pauline Baily, Elizabethtown.

2. Lily Kuipers, Elizabethtown.

3. Cidney Rotondo.

AGES 11-13

1. Josephine Baily, Elizabethtown.

2. Noah Kuipers, Elizabethtown.

3. Anya Messick, Elizabethtown.

AGES 14-18

2. Jonathan Ainsley.

BABY RACE

Winner: Althea Ruoff.

Best Dressed Baby: August Eitnier.

MARKET GOATS

Champion lightweight sale: Clark Zurin. Reserve champion: Madison Donough.

Champion medium weight sale: Trenton Kready. Reserve champion: Raelyn Robertson.

Champion heavyweight sale: Faith Burkholder. Reserve champion: Dallan Dibble.

Grand champion sale: Trenton Kready. Reserve champion: Faith Burkholder.

Champion lightweight nonsale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Madison Donough.

Champion medium weight nonsale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Ellyse Shenk.

Champion heavyweight nonsale: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Maddox Donough.

Grand champion nonsale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Gavin Molnar.

Supreme champion: Danielle Oatman.

Champion showman (16 and up): Ellyse Shenk. Reserve champion: Riley Sauder.

Champion showman (13-15): Jordyn Wetzel. Reserve champion: Mary Alspaugh.

Champion showman (9-12): Jaelyn Ribera. Reserve champion: Maddox Donough.

Champion showman (5-8): Trenton Kready. Reserve champion: Maxton Robertson.

MARKET SHEEP

Champion senior showman: Gavin Molnar.

Reserve champion: Allison Warihay.

Champion intermediate showman: Jordyn Wetzel. Reserve champion: Hailey Leed.

Champion junior showman: Maddox Donough. Reserve champion: Kayden Youndt.

Champion novice showman: Eli Zurin. Reserve champion: Avonles Skworch.

Champion lightweight nonsale: Jordyn Wetzel. Reserve champion: Avonles Skworch.

Champion middleweight nonsale: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Gavin Molnar.

Champion heavyweight nonsale: Drew Zimmerman. Reserve champion: Hailey Leed.

Grand champion nonsale: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Drew Zimmerman.

Champion lightweight sale: Chloe Fackler. Reserve champion: Kaitlyn Mattis.

Champion middleweight sale: Maddox Donough. Reserve champion: Madison Donough.

Champion heavyweight sale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Drew Zimmerman.

Grand champion sale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Drew Zimmerman.

Champion pairs: Gavin Molar. Reserve champion: Danielle Oatman.

Supreme market lamb: Danielle Oatman.

RABBIT

Showmanship Ages 16-18

1. Alexandria Neff, Harrisburg.

2. Eli Bell, Hummelstown.

3. Luke Speck, Harrisburg.

4. Zoie Keck, Maytown.

Showmanship Ages 13-15

1. Levi Bell, Hummelstown.

2. Jenna Wivell, Elizabethtown.

3. Emily Keck, Maytown.

4. Ayden Verbos, Harrisburg.

5. Curtis Becker, Palmyra.

Showmanship Ages 9-12

1. Abigail Bell, Hummelstown.

2. Lukas Verbos, Harrisburg.

3. Reuben Keck, Maytown.

4. Madison Donough, Bainbridge.

5. Bentlee Mendez, Manheim.

6. Maddox Donough, Bainbridge.

Sale Meat Pen

Champion: Jenna Wivell, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Caleb Miller, Marietta.

Nonsale Meat Pen

Champion: Adriana Siegrist, Columbia.

Best in Show: Alexandria Neff, Harrisburg.

Best of Breed, other: Auden Verbos, Harrisburg.

Best of Breed, American Chinchilla: Bentlee Mendez, Manheim.

Best of Breed, Californian: Levi Bell, Hummelstown.

Best of Breed, Dutch: Alexandria Neff, Harrisburg.

Best of Breed, French Angora: Alexandria Neff, Harrisburg.

Best of Breed, Lionhead: Bentlee Mendez, Manheim.

Best of Breed, Mini Lop: Curtis Becker, Palmyra.

Best of Breed, Mini Rex: Zoie Keck, Maytown.

Best of Breed, Netherland Dwarf: Luke Speck, Harrisburg.

Best of Breed, New Zealand: Lukas Verbos, Harrisburg.

Best of Breed, Polish: Chase Christian, Manheim.

Best of Breed, Rex: Madison Donough, Bainbridge.

Best of Breed, Satin: Casey Kinsey, Elizabethtown.

Best of Breed, Silver Fox: Aubrey Gochenaur, Elizabethtown.

Best of Breed, Tan: Abigail Bell, Hummelstown.

BREEDING GOATS

Alpine champion: Chloe Fackler, Grantville. Reserve champion: Parker Rittle, Elizabethtown.

Lamancha champion: Emercyn Winfindale, Hummelstown. Reserve champion: Jocelyn Ribera, Grantville.

Nubian champion: Delainy Winfindale, Hummelstown.

Other purebred dairy champion: Jaelyn Ribera, Grantville. Reserve champion: Delainy Winfindale, Hummelstown.

Fiber champion: Wyatt Eisenhour, Palmyra. Reserve champion: Abigail Eisenhour, Palmyra.

Boer/Boer Cross/Spanish champion: Elianna Mahan, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Jordyn Wetzel, Manheim.

Recorded grade dairy champion: Jaxon Ribera, Grantville.

Supreme champion: Jaelyn Ribera, Grantville.

Champion showman (16 and up): Emercyn Winfindale, Hummelstown. Reserve champion: Abigail Nissley, Middletown.

Champion showman (13-15): Delainy Winfindale, Hummelstown. Reserve champion: Jordyn Wetzel, Manheim.

Champion showman (9-12): Maddox Donough, Bainbridge. Reserve champion: Jaelyn Ribera, Grantville.

Champion showman (5-8): Brady Ribera, Grantville. Reserve champion: Jocelyn Ribera, Grantville.

 

PYGMY GOATS

Champion showman (13-15): Wyatt Eisenhour, Palmyra.

Champion showman (5-8): Abigail Eisenhour, Palmyra.

Champion wether: Wyatt Eisenhour, Palmyra.

Champion doe: Abigail Eisenhour, Palmyra. Reserve champion: Wyatt Eisenhour, Palmyra.

 

SWINE

Grand champion: Trenton Kready. Reserve champion: Cami Lewis.

Lightweight champion: Corban Lewis. Reserve champion: Jack Brandt.

Reserve champion medium weight: Declan Kramer.

Reserve champion light-heavyweight: Harper Pfautz.

Heavyweight champion: Waylon Kready. Reserve champion: Amber Musser.

 

MARKET BEEF

Champion lightweight sale: Calle Miller, Bainbridge. Reserve champion: Elizabeth Alspaugh, Middletown.

Champion medium weight sale: Brayden Burkholder, Bainbridge. Reserve champion: Abigail Witmer, Manheim.

Champion heavyweight sale: Colton Boyer, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Natalie Musser, Mount Joy.

Grand champion sale: Brayden Burkholder, Bainbridge. Reserve champion: Abigail Witmer, Manheim.

Champion lightweight nonsale: Riley Sauder, Manheim. Reserve champion: Alex Tedesco, Manheim.

Champion medium weight nonsale: Cohen Miller, Marietta. Reserve champion: Natalie Musser, Mount Joy.

Champion heavyweight nonsale: Faith Musser, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Liam Shaak, Bainbridge.

Grand champion nonsale: Cohen Miller, Marietta. Reserve champion: Natalie Musser, Mount Joy.

Supreme champion: Brayden Burkholder, Bainbridge.

Champion showman (16 and up): Natalie Musser, Mount Joy. Reserve champion: Brooke Coble, Hershey.

Champion showman (13-15): Cohen Miller, Marietta. Reserve champion: Abigail Witmer, Manheim.

 

 

DAIRY BEEF

Champion lightweight sale: Makenzie Balmer, Manheim. Reserve champion: Lane Umbrell, Elizabethtown.

Champion medium weight sale: Lindsi Umbrell, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Haylee Coble, Hershey.

Champion heavyweight sale: Diana Benner, Mount Joy. Reserve champion: Jackson Umbrell, Elizabethtown.

Grand champion: Diana Benner, Mount Joy. Reserve champion: Jackson Umbrell, Elizabethtown.

Supreme champion: Diana Benner, Mount Joy.

Champion showman (16 and up): Lindsi Umbrell, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Dalton Pickel, Manheim.

Champion showman (13-15): Mary Alspaugh, Middletown. Reserve champion: Aleigh Shenk, Elizabethtown.

Champion showman (9-12): Haylee Coble, Hershey. Reserve champion: Easton Boyer, Elizabethtown.

Champion showman (8 and under): Cole Kopp, Middletown.

