CHILDREN’S COLORING CONTEST
AGE 4
1. Harper Collins, Bainbridge.
2. Rosalyn Keller, Manheim.
3. Caleb, Marietta.
AGES 5-6
1. Brynlie Waller, Mount Joy.
2. Elaine Buchanan, Elizabethtown.
3. Sadie Etter, Elizabethtown.
AGES 7 and 8
1. Lydia. Dickerman, Columbia.
2. Lena Miller, Columbia.
3. Susanne Buchanan, Elizabethtown.
AGES 9 and 10
1. Hannah Swords, Harrisburg.
2. Emmett Buchanan, Elizabethtown.
3. Anya, Elizabethtown.
DRUG POSTER CONTEST
Best of Show: Jonathan Ainsley.
AGES 7 and 8
1. Brynlee Sattazahn, Elizabethtown.
2. Graham Best, Manheim.
AGES 9 and 10
1. Pauline Baily, Elizabethtown.
2. Lily Kuipers, Elizabethtown.
3. Cidney Rotondo.
AGES 11-13
1. Josephine Baily, Elizabethtown.
2. Noah Kuipers, Elizabethtown.
3. Anya Messick, Elizabethtown.
AGES 14-18
2. Jonathan Ainsley.
BABY RACE
Winner: Althea Ruoff.
Best Dressed Baby: August Eitnier.
MARKET GOATS
Champion lightweight sale: Clark Zurin. Reserve champion: Madison Donough.
Champion medium weight sale: Trenton Kready. Reserve champion: Raelyn Robertson.
Champion heavyweight sale: Faith Burkholder. Reserve champion: Dallan Dibble.
Grand champion sale: Trenton Kready. Reserve champion: Faith Burkholder.
Champion lightweight nonsale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Madison Donough.
Champion medium weight nonsale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Ellyse Shenk.
Champion heavyweight nonsale: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Maddox Donough.
Grand champion nonsale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Gavin Molnar.
Supreme champion: Danielle Oatman.
Champion showman (16 and up): Ellyse Shenk. Reserve champion: Riley Sauder.
Champion showman (13-15): Jordyn Wetzel. Reserve champion: Mary Alspaugh.
Champion showman (9-12): Jaelyn Ribera. Reserve champion: Maddox Donough.
Champion showman (5-8): Trenton Kready. Reserve champion: Maxton Robertson.
MARKET SHEEP
Champion senior showman: Gavin Molnar.
Reserve champion: Allison Warihay.
Champion intermediate showman: Jordyn Wetzel. Reserve champion: Hailey Leed.
Champion junior showman: Maddox Donough. Reserve champion: Kayden Youndt.
Champion novice showman: Eli Zurin. Reserve champion: Avonles Skworch.
Champion lightweight nonsale: Jordyn Wetzel. Reserve champion: Avonles Skworch.
Champion middleweight nonsale: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Gavin Molnar.
Champion heavyweight nonsale: Drew Zimmerman. Reserve champion: Hailey Leed.
Grand champion nonsale: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Drew Zimmerman.
Champion lightweight sale: Chloe Fackler. Reserve champion: Kaitlyn Mattis.
Champion middleweight sale: Maddox Donough. Reserve champion: Madison Donough.
Champion heavyweight sale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Drew Zimmerman.
Grand champion sale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Drew Zimmerman.
Champion pairs: Gavin Molar. Reserve champion: Danielle Oatman.
Supreme market lamb: Danielle Oatman.
RABBIT
Showmanship Ages 16-18
1. Alexandria Neff, Harrisburg.
2. Eli Bell, Hummelstown.
3. Luke Speck, Harrisburg.
4. Zoie Keck, Maytown.
Showmanship Ages 13-15
1. Levi Bell, Hummelstown.
2. Jenna Wivell, Elizabethtown.
3. Emily Keck, Maytown.
4. Ayden Verbos, Harrisburg.
5. Curtis Becker, Palmyra.
Showmanship Ages 9-12
1. Abigail Bell, Hummelstown.
2. Lukas Verbos, Harrisburg.
3. Reuben Keck, Maytown.
4. Madison Donough, Bainbridge.
5. Bentlee Mendez, Manheim.
6. Maddox Donough, Bainbridge.
Sale Meat Pen
Champion: Jenna Wivell, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Caleb Miller, Marietta.
Nonsale Meat Pen
Champion: Adriana Siegrist, Columbia.
Best in Show: Alexandria Neff, Harrisburg.
Best of Breed, other: Auden Verbos, Harrisburg.
Best of Breed, American Chinchilla: Bentlee Mendez, Manheim.
Best of Breed, Californian: Levi Bell, Hummelstown.
Best of Breed, Dutch: Alexandria Neff, Harrisburg.
Best of Breed, French Angora: Alexandria Neff, Harrisburg.
Best of Breed, Lionhead: Bentlee Mendez, Manheim.
Best of Breed, Mini Lop: Curtis Becker, Palmyra.
Best of Breed, Mini Rex: Zoie Keck, Maytown.
Best of Breed, Netherland Dwarf: Luke Speck, Harrisburg.
Best of Breed, New Zealand: Lukas Verbos, Harrisburg.
Best of Breed, Polish: Chase Christian, Manheim.
Best of Breed, Rex: Madison Donough, Bainbridge.
Best of Breed, Satin: Casey Kinsey, Elizabethtown.
Best of Breed, Silver Fox: Aubrey Gochenaur, Elizabethtown.
Best of Breed, Tan: Abigail Bell, Hummelstown.
BREEDING GOATS
Alpine champion: Chloe Fackler, Grantville. Reserve champion: Parker Rittle, Elizabethtown.
Lamancha champion: Emercyn Winfindale, Hummelstown. Reserve champion: Jocelyn Ribera, Grantville.
Nubian champion: Delainy Winfindale, Hummelstown.
Other purebred dairy champion: Jaelyn Ribera, Grantville. Reserve champion: Delainy Winfindale, Hummelstown.
Fiber champion: Wyatt Eisenhour, Palmyra. Reserve champion: Abigail Eisenhour, Palmyra.
Boer/Boer Cross/Spanish champion: Elianna Mahan, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Jordyn Wetzel, Manheim.
Recorded grade dairy champion: Jaxon Ribera, Grantville.
Supreme champion: Jaelyn Ribera, Grantville.
Champion showman (16 and up): Emercyn Winfindale, Hummelstown. Reserve champion: Abigail Nissley, Middletown.
Champion showman (13-15): Delainy Winfindale, Hummelstown. Reserve champion: Jordyn Wetzel, Manheim.
Champion showman (9-12): Maddox Donough, Bainbridge. Reserve champion: Jaelyn Ribera, Grantville.
Champion showman (5-8): Brady Ribera, Grantville. Reserve champion: Jocelyn Ribera, Grantville.
PYGMY GOATS
Champion showman (13-15): Wyatt Eisenhour, Palmyra.
Champion showman (5-8): Abigail Eisenhour, Palmyra.
Champion wether: Wyatt Eisenhour, Palmyra.
Champion doe: Abigail Eisenhour, Palmyra. Reserve champion: Wyatt Eisenhour, Palmyra.
SWINE
Grand champion: Trenton Kready. Reserve champion: Cami Lewis.
Lightweight champion: Corban Lewis. Reserve champion: Jack Brandt.
Reserve champion medium weight: Declan Kramer.
Reserve champion light-heavyweight: Harper Pfautz.
Heavyweight champion: Waylon Kready. Reserve champion: Amber Musser.
MARKET BEEF
Champion lightweight sale: Calle Miller, Bainbridge. Reserve champion: Elizabeth Alspaugh, Middletown.
Champion medium weight sale: Brayden Burkholder, Bainbridge. Reserve champion: Abigail Witmer, Manheim.
Champion heavyweight sale: Colton Boyer, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Natalie Musser, Mount Joy.
Grand champion sale: Brayden Burkholder, Bainbridge. Reserve champion: Abigail Witmer, Manheim.
Champion lightweight nonsale: Riley Sauder, Manheim. Reserve champion: Alex Tedesco, Manheim.
Champion medium weight nonsale: Cohen Miller, Marietta. Reserve champion: Natalie Musser, Mount Joy.
Champion heavyweight nonsale: Faith Musser, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Liam Shaak, Bainbridge.
Grand champion nonsale: Cohen Miller, Marietta. Reserve champion: Natalie Musser, Mount Joy.
Supreme champion: Brayden Burkholder, Bainbridge.
Champion showman (16 and up): Natalie Musser, Mount Joy. Reserve champion: Brooke Coble, Hershey.
Champion showman (13-15): Cohen Miller, Marietta. Reserve champion: Abigail Witmer, Manheim.
DAIRY BEEF
Champion lightweight sale: Makenzie Balmer, Manheim. Reserve champion: Lane Umbrell, Elizabethtown.
Champion medium weight sale: Lindsi Umbrell, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Haylee Coble, Hershey.
Champion heavyweight sale: Diana Benner, Mount Joy. Reserve champion: Jackson Umbrell, Elizabethtown.
Grand champion: Diana Benner, Mount Joy. Reserve champion: Jackson Umbrell, Elizabethtown.
Supreme champion: Diana Benner, Mount Joy.
Champion showman (16 and up): Lindsi Umbrell, Elizabethtown. Reserve champion: Dalton Pickel, Manheim.
Champion showman (13-15): Mary Alspaugh, Middletown. Reserve champion: Aleigh Shenk, Elizabethtown.
Champion showman (9-12): Haylee Coble, Hershey. Reserve champion: Easton Boyer, Elizabethtown.
Champion showman (8 and under): Cole Kopp, Middletown.