Rabbit

Jenna Wivel, Champion, Meat Pen; Best Opposite of Breed, Californian; and Reserve Champion Showman, Elizabethtown.

Hunter Brocious, Reserve Champion, Meat Pen, Hershey.

Adriana Siegrist, Champion Nonsale, Meat Pen, and Best of Breed, Californian, Columbia.

Abigail Bell, Best of Breed, Champagne, and Champion of Showman, Hummelstown.

Emily Keck, Best Opposite of Breed, Dutch, and Best Opposite of Breed, Mini Rex, Maytown.

Alexandria Neff, Best of Breed, Dutch, and Champion Showman, Harrisburg.

Chase Christain, Best and Best Opposite of Breed, Florida White; Best and Best Opposite of Breed, Polish; and Reserve Champion Showman, Mountville.

Larissa Barnes, Best of Breed, Holland Lop, and Best of Breed, New Zealand, Elizabethtown.

Noah Barnes, Best Opposite of Breed, Lion Head, Elizabethtown.

Caitliana Otero, Best of Breed, Lion Head, Palmyra.

Eli Bell, Best of Breed, Mini Lop, Hummelstown.

Curtis Becker, Best Opposite of Breed, Mini Lop, Palmyra.

Reuben Keck, Best of Breed, Mini Rex, Maytown.

Luke Speck, Best of Breed, Netherland Dwarf, Best in Show and Reserve Champion Showman, Harrisburg.

Keegan Tilley, Best Opposite of Breed, Netherland Dwarf, and Reserve Champion Showman, Harrisburg.

Raelyn Robertson, Best of Breed, Rex, and Champion Showman, Manheim.

Levi Bell, Best of Breed, Tan, and Champion Showman, Hummelstown.

Ayden Verbos, Best of Breed, Other, Harrisburg.

Lukas Verbos, Best Opposite of Breed, Other, Harrisburg.

Children’s Coloring Contest

Age 4

1. Grady Stover.

2. Kayleigh Calvere.

3. Everett Keener.

Ages 5-6

1. Kennedy Burns.

2. Morgan Shissler.

3. Beckett

Ages 7-8

1. Liam Carl.

2. Cora Strickler.

3. Kinsley Delong.

Ages 9-10

1. Rebekah Grose.

2. Ivy Carl.

3. Elsa Gantvoort.

Children’s Three-Legged Race

Ages 4, 5

1. Camden Copans & Jackson Copans.

2. Lucenzo Martinez & William Davis.

Ages 6, 7

1. Sheliya Roether & Samara Roether.

2. Brynlee Saltazahn & Reese Saltazahn.

Ages 10, 11

1. Joey Wagner & Brooklyn Stouffer.

2. Liliana Stouffer & Andrew Wagner.

Elizabethtown Fair Queen

Abigail Nissley is the daughter of Jeff and Kendra Nissley. She has grown up and worked on her family’s dairy farm for most of her life. She is an avid traveler and currently enjoys kayaking, skiing, being outdoors, painting and serving her community in her free time. She is a rising senior at Lower Dauphin High School in the Class of 2023 and hopes at attend a four-year university. Abigail is very engaged in both her community and her school, including active involvement in her church, Student Council and various Honor Societies. She raises and has shown cattle, pigs, sheep and goats for her 4-H Club and for the Elizabethtown Fair. Her summer highlight is attending the Elizabethtown Fair to show her animals with her friends.

Market sheep

Champion senior showman: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Dylan Leed.

Champion intermediate showman: Jordyn Wetzel. Reserve champion: Brodie Coble.

Champion junior showman: Abigail Witmer. Reserve champion: Kolton Youndt.

Champion novice showman: Eli Zurin. Reserve champion: Taylor Weaver.

Champion lightweight nonsale: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Gavin Molnar.

Champion middleweight nonsale: Eli Zurin. Reserve champion: Eric Zimmerman.

Champion heavyweight nonsale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Dylan Leed.

Grand champion nonsale: Gavin Molnar. Reserve grand champion: Danielle Oatman.

Champion lightweight sale: Kayden Youndt. Reserve champion: Cadel Weidler.

Champion middleweight sale: Drew Zimmerman. Reserve champion: Eric Zimmerman.

Champion heavyweight sale: Dylan Leed. Reserve champion: Hailey Leed.

Grand champion sale: Dylan Leed. Reserve grand champion: Drew Zimmerman.

Supreme market lamb: Galvin Molnar

Champion pairs: Gavin Molar. Reserve champion: Dylan Leed.

Market goat

Champion senior showman: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Kyle Nissley.

Champion intermediate showman: Jordyn Wetzel. Reserve champion: Justin Nissley.

Champion junior showman: Amber Musser. Reserve champion: Chase Balmer.

Champion novice showman: Trenton Kready. Reserve champion: Eli Zurin.

Champion lightweight sale: Jordan Wetzel. Reserve champion: Evelyn Kauffman.

Champion medium weight sale: Waylon Kready. Reserve champion: Kayden Youndt.

Champion heavyweight sale: Amber Musser. Reserve champion: Faith Musser.

Overall champion sale: Amber Musser. Reserve champion: Waylon Kready.

Champion lightweight nonsale: Amber Musser. Reserve champion: Dylan Leed.

Champion medium weight nonsale: Danielle Oatman. Reserve champion: Maddox Donough.

Champion heavyweight nonsale: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Danielle Oatman.

Overall champion nonsale: Gavin Molnar. Reserve champion: Danielle Oatman.

Supreme champion: Galvin Molnar.