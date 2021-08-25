When: Manhiem Townships commissioners meeting, Aug. 23.

What happened: The commissioners held a public hearing on a cable franchise agreement between Manheim Township and Shenandoah Cable Television LLC — a deal that would create competition with Comcast in Lancaster’s largest suburban township. The board decided to table the agreement until Sept. 13 to give officials time to review the final contract.

Quotable: “When companies compete, customers benefit,” said Chris Kyle, a representative of Shenandoah Cable, known as Shentel, a Virginia-based television, internet and phone provider.

Former Lancaster Malleable: The commissioners approved a resolution for a planning module for the site of the former iron castings plant at 1036 Manheim Pike, which closed in 2003 and was razed in 2005. The developer, Deerin Co., of Lancaster, proposes to build a $15 million apartment complex and community center on the site, with 96 units in four three-story buildings.

Settlements East: The commissioners approved the final phase II subdivision and land development plan for 27 units on Landis Valley Road between Calvary Church and the Settlements of Landis Valley development. It will include sidewalks along Landis Valley Road.

Stormwater management task force: The board postponed a decision until the next meeting to appoint a task force to make recommendations to the commissioners relating to compliance with federal regulations under the Clean Water Act of 1972.After the meeting, Commissioner Donna DiMeo estimated the cost to meet the yearly stormwater costs mandated by the government at $3.3 million. She added that the commissioners would like to consider a possible implementation of a utility fee. “I was not happy with the initial task force group recommendations because it did not represent nonprofits and retirement homes,” she wrote in an email. The resolution includes representatives from Franklin & Marshall and Lancaster Bible colleges, along with people from the municipality’s various committees, the school district and large and small business owners.

Car wash: The commissioners voted in favor of allowing a car wash as a special exception in a Business 2 zone. Brothers Ryan, Nelson and Jeff Bollinger, of RNJ Washes LLC, are seeking to build a Riptide Car Wash on the site of the former Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery store and garden center on Oregon Pike. Commissioner Carol Gifford voted no, questioning if a car wash is a good use of the property.

Sept. 11: The Manheim Township Public Library will mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy at its memorial behind the library at 4 p.m. on Sept. 11. Golf carts and a van will be available to transport people who cannot walk to the site. The day will include a StoryWalk for children featuring the picture book, “This Very Tree,” by Sean Rubin, leading to the memorial, as an opportunity for parents to talk to their children about 9/11.

Outdoor Movie Night: Disney’s “Descendants” will be screened at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, 2800 Weaver Road, with free bags of popcorn and glow sticks. Movie-goers should bring lawn chairs or blankets, snacks and flashlights.

Boettcher House concert series: On Aug. 28, Fire in the Glen will perform at 3 p.m.; The Liminal Space at 5:30 p.m.

— Joan Kern, For LNP | LancasterOnline