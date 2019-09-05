Supervisors meeting, Sept. 3.
What happened: Comcast, which began serving Ephrata-area businesses last year, wants to expand its cable and internet services into residential neighborhoods. But Todd Eachus, a Comcast spokesman, said the company has hit a roadblock on where to place the infrastructure.
At issue: Most of the necessary equipment would be underground, with 25-inch high pedestals sticking out of the ground in the green strips of grass between the curb and the sidewalk — an area considered to be the municipal right of way. Supervisors said they are reluctant to allow the pedestals, which township engineer Jim Caldwell said could adversely impact the safety of pedestrians and motorists.
What’s next: The board tabled any action on Comcast’s residential service plan for now.
Other business: Township Manager Steve Sawyer recommended closing a deficient bridge on Carpenter Road. Ephrata Township shares the bridge wtih Clay and Warwick townships. The bridge would cost about $70,000 to replace, Sawyer said, and little traffic crosses it.