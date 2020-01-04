School board meeting, Jan. 2.
What happened: Rebecca Young was appointed as a member of the Columbia Borough school board.
Background: Board member Lauren VonStetten, who was elected in November, was sworn in to a four-year term at the district’s annual reorganization meeting. However, VonStetten also was selected through write-in votes to fill an additional seat for a two-year term. Under state law, the district had to wait at least 15 days before declaring a board vacancy.
The process: To fill this open seat, the district announced an anticipated vacancy on their website Dec. 1 and welcomed members of the community to apply for the position by Dec. 27. In response, the district received a submission from just one applicant, Young.
Why it’s important: The board voted to forego an interview and appointed Young to the two-year term. Young works full-time as a program enrichment coordinator at Bell Socialization Services in York. She also volunteers as a youth mentor for at-risk students.
What’s next: Young will serve until Nov. 30, 2021.