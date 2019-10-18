School board meeting, Oct. 17.
What happened: Columbia’s school board agreed to extend its deal with Eastern Lancaster County School District for continued administrative support.
Background: In 2016, the two districts entered into a working relationship in which Elanco — a larger school system 30 miles away — was paid $280,000 annually to share various business, technology and human resource services with Columbia. To continue a mutually beneficial arrangement, Elanco school board approved a six-year extension of its shared services agreement July 15. Columbia has since reviewed and approved Elanco’s terms to make the extension official.
Why it’s important: Under this extension, Columbia will continue to receive support from three members of Elanco’s full-time staff: Keith Ramsey, business manager; Donna Prokay, human resources director; and Lotsie Wooten, IT director. Additionally, the district will receive its own tech support specialist, alongside an array of network services and equipment at an annual cost of $315,000, up $35,000 from the prior agreement.
Value: Superintendent Tom Strickler said without this agreement the district would be paying a minimum of $630,000 per year for these same services in-house.
Addendum: The agreement was delayed when Columbia asked that Elanco include specifics about how key staff, like Ramsey or Wooten, would be replaced if unable or unwilling to provide proper support. Elanco school board must now approve the amendment.
What’s next: Elanco will vote on the amended agreement and, pending approval, finalize the deal Oct. 21.
Quotable: “The whole services agreement that we’ve received is a tremendous asset to the district,” Strickler said.
In other news: The board approved an acquisition of properties at 237 S. Fifth St and 239 S. Fifth St. in Columbia by the Lancaster County Land Bank. All taxes due to the district for both properties have been forgiven.