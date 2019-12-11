Council meeting, Dec. 10.
What happened: The roof over an area for outdoor market stands is in. The decorative metal towers and cornice on the front of the building is out. And the fire protection is on hold. Those were the decisions council made as it handed out $2.1 million in contracts for the renovation of the town’s historic Market House, despite concerns about only having one bidder for two portions of the project.
Why it matters: The covered area on the northern side of the building and the decorative touches were options that would restore features that previously existed on the exterior or the building. Eliminating the towers and cornice saves about $260,000, while adding the covered area added around $100,000 to the project costs. The borough had only one bidder for the electrical and fire protection portions of the project, and both of those bids had come in significantly above the pre-bid estimates provided by Hammel Asssociates Achitects. That led to discussion about rebidding those two parts of the work. Ted Vedock, of Hammel, told council rebidding the electrical work, in particular, would delay the start of the project by about six weeks.
Background: Vedock told council the higher bids were primarily due to changes in the scope of the two contracts that came after the original estimates were prepared. Triangle Fire Protection, the Carlisle firm that was the sole bidder on the sprinkler system, refused to provide additional documentation, something Vedock said he had never experienced before. Because the fire protection work is to be done near the end of the project, rebidding that portion would not delay the start of the work, Vedock said.
Quotable: “The other four prime contracts could be awarded in advance while we rebid the sprinkler contract,” said Vedock. “That gets things moving in the right direction and it allows us to get competitive bids on that particular contract.”
What’s next: Work on the project is expected to begin in January, with a summer reopening planned.