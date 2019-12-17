Council meeting, Dec. 16.
What happened: In its last meeting of the year, Borough Council voted to hire CGA Law Firm, of York, as its new solicitor. At that same meeting, council opted to table to appointing of a new auditor until January to allow the reorganized council, which will include four newly elected members, to make that decision.
Why it matters: The solicitor serves as the borough’s attorney, rendering legal advice to borough and its officials, helping to draft ordinances, representing the borough in court. The auditor is responsible for an annual audit of the borough's finances.
Background: Council voted in August to solicit proposals from law firms interested in serving as the borough solicitor and accounting firms interested in providing auditing services. The two law firms applying for the contracted position were CGA, Harrisburg-based Salzman Hughes, and Nikolaus & Hohenadel, with five Lancaster County offices. The current solicitor, Zimmerman, Pfannebecker, Nuffort & Albert, of Lancaster, which served the borough for 58 years, did not submit a proposal. Attorney Neil Albert told council “the firm is going in different directions.”
Auditor: Two firms have submitted proposals to be the borough auditor, Maher Duessel and Sager Swisher & Co. Maher Duessel has six offices around the state, including in Harrisburg and Lancaster. Sager & Swisher, which has been the borough auditor for more than 35 years, has offices in Columbia and Lancaster.
Quotable: “This is a decision that has to be made now. It cannot be deferred,” said council member John Novak, citing the resignation of the current solicitor as the reason the lame duck council could not wait until the new council members are seated Jan. 6.
What’s next: The new council is expected to discuss the auditor proposals at its January work session, with a decision expected to come at one of council's January business meetings.