Mercyangelis González Morillo said attending Columbia High School was the biggest challenge of her life.

“My family came here after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. This was a huge challenge for me because I didn’t know how to speak English,” González Morillo said Thursday during the school’s 151st commencement. “At first, I was very frustrated, but before I realized it, I’m here, in front of my school and my graduating class of 2023.”

González Morillo was one of 81 graduating students who walked across the stage in the high school’s auditorium to accept their diplomas from Columbia School Board President Charles Leader. She was one of three student speakers.

The commencement ceremony kicked off with remarks from high school principal Elizabeth Landis.

“Before you up here are scholars, thespians, musicians, singers, athletes, entrepreneurs, employees and I could go on,” Landis said. “This class is talented and inspired.”

Landis lauded the families, friends and loved ones, faculty and school directors for helping guide, shape, redirect and challenge the graduates.

“They have made you laugh, probably cry and I’m sure at times tired you out. But here they are, they’ve made it,” Landis said.

While the 2023 graduating class experienced the majority of their high school years during the COVID -19 pandemic, the seniors found academic success.

“They have overcome many obstacles, taken on new challenges, failed and tried again. Each of these graduates has achieved this milestone of graduation because of their hard work, their resilience and because of the encouragement and support of many people surrounding them,” Landis said.

“I made the most of this experience and trusted the process,” senior Ciara Ramos told the audience.

Senior Mallory Conroy reminisced on her high school experience and memories, recounting teachers and fellow students who had an impact on her and served as an inspiration.

“Each of these people on the stage today have made my life and my CHS experience so much more special and unforgettable,” Conroy said.

Reading from poet and activist Cleo Wade's “What the Road Said,” Landis told the graduating class that it's OK to be afraid or to sometimes wander down the wrong path.

“Because sometimes we go the wrong way on our way to the right way. This is your community. You have belonged here. Each of you have mattered here,” she said. “As you embark on your next journey, keep pieces of this community with you as you join a new community. There will be times ahead when your road will feel long, lonely and full of so much that is unknown. When you feel this way, keep going, putting one foot in front of the other.”