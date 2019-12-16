School board meeting, Dec. 12.
What happened: The district extended its cooperative sports partnership with Dayspring Christian Academy through the 2021-22 school year.
Background: Last year, Columbia High School entered into a co-op sports partnership with Dayspring Christian Academy in Mountville. Under the terms of this collaboration, both schools would send student-athletes to participate in select activities, such as golf and cross country, not offered within their own district. In return, these outside athletes pad teams with insufficient roster sizes, often saving programs from ineligibility or cancellation.
Why it’s important: The board approved a two-year extension of its current partnership. With this extension, Columbia will become Dayspring's exclusive co-op partner as of the 2021-22 school year.
Sports: According to the approved agreement, Columbia will host cross country, football, girls tennis, co-ed bowling, wrestling, baseball, and softball; and Dayspring will host golf, boys soccer, and girls lacrosse. However, Superintendent Tom Strickler said Dayspring students will be able to participate in any and all Crimson Tide sports by next school year.
What’s next: The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association must now review and approve the district’s co-op extension.
In other news: The board approved a resolution not to exceed its Act 1 adjusted index. This resolution limits the district from raising real estate taxes above 3.90% for 2020-21. The board also approved an acquisition of property at 149 S. Fifth St. in Columbia by the Lancaster County Land Bank.