Council work session, March 3.
What happened: Council discussed additional Columbia Market House renovations overlooked in the original plans, and approved a change order to remove a concrete slab.
Background: As work begins on the $2.1 million renovation, a few loose ends are being discovered. The renovation plans included installing a new concrete slab in the bathroom area, but neglected to factor in the cost of removing the old one. Other newly discovered needs include a leak in the roof, getting the basement up to code and filling in a cistern discovered near the stairs in the dungeon.
Why it matters: Now that council has approved the change order for removing the concrete slab, the borough will dip into the $25,000 owner’s allowance set aside for unexpected project expenses. The original cost to remove the slab was $27,000, but the borough negotiated with construction company East Coast Contracting to bring the cost down to $8,421.
What’s next: Council will look into solutions for other unplanned renovations. However, councilperson Eric Kauffman questioned why the architect was not responsible for the unplanned costs. Borough solicitor Evan Gabel said small oversights are to be expected in a project of this size, but if more issues come up, the borough may need to renegotiate with the architect. Gabel also said the owner’s allowance for the Market House was unusually small; he would expect an owner’s allowance in the range of $250,000 for a project of this size.
Other business: Council invited Columbia residents to attend a drop-in public meeting March 18 to give input on the state Department of Transportation’s upcoming renovation of the Route 462 bridge. Mayor Leo Lutz said current plans are for an 8-foot-wide pedestrian lane and a 6-foot-wide bike lane, but there are no plans to include a barrier to protect the lanes from vehicle traffic. The meeting will be 3-8 p.m. at the Administration Center for Columbia Borough School District.
Gun sanctuary update: Council agreed they were not interested in making Columbia a Second Amendment sanctuary city. Council president Heather Zink said groups have been asking people to sign petitions requesting that cities within Lancaster County, or the county itself, refuse to follow certain gun control measures. Council contends the Second Amendment already provides enough protection to law-abiding gun owners, and that declaring Columbia a sanctuary city could jeopardize state funding.