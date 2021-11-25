When: School board meeting, Nov. 18.

What happened: The board unanimously approved changes to district policies relating to public participation in board meetings and access to meeting materials and records.

Meeting agendas: Although the district has been posting meeting agendas on the district website, it was not a policy requirement. The new policy dictates that each meeting’s agenda will be posted on the district website at least 24 hours before the meeting. Items will only be permitted to be added to the published agenda in emergency situations or when small issues come up less than 24 hours before the meeting.

Public participation: The board’s new policy clarifies that residents will have the opportunity to address the board concerning agenda items prior to any official board action, but there will not necessarily be a public comment period specifically for each agenda item. Under the new policy, most public comment rules can no longer be waived by the board; and members of the public cannot speak on the same topic or agenda item more than once per meeting.

Records management: The district’s prior policy stated that a records management committee, consisting of board members, the district’s open records officer and district leadership would be responsible for implementing the district’s records management plan. The newly adopted policy gives that responsibility to the district’s records coordinator — a role the updated policy designates to the district business manager.

Meeting recordings: The board’s former policy did not address video recordings of board meetings. The new policy states that if district staff record the meeting, the video will be posted on the district website until the board’s next meeting. When the minutes of the previous meeting are approved by the board, the video will be removed from the district website and deleted from the system.

— Julie Taylor, For LNP | LancasterOnline