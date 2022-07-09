When: Council meeting, June 28.

What happened: Council members verbally agreed that the borough will pay for curb replacements and repairs while property owners will pay to fix or replace sidewalks.

Quotable: “It’s important that we adopt a policy and say who will identify problems and who will pay to fix them,” Heather Zink, council president, said after the meeting.

More info: Columbia will offer flexibility in some sidewalk cases, Zink said. For instance, property holders may hire their own contractors or use the firm working for the borough if Columbia already is redeveloping a street. Also, people in this case may apply for short-term financing from the borough.

Background: Columbia has received several residential complaints of streets that received new paving while curbs and sidewalks were left broken or cracked, Derek Rinaldo, borough engineer, said at a recent meeting. Columbia’s paving crew repairs and resurfaces streets, which keeps those costs down. Council members in April began discussing how to remedy the curb and sidewalk situation.

Resignation: Council accepted member Howard Stevens’ resignation. Stevens, who did not attend the meeting, ran as a Democrat in 2019, promising in a campaign video to tackle excessive spending. Stevens, 70, owns Stevens Electrical Services. His remaining term runs through Dec. 31, 2023.

Position available: Zink encouraged residents to apply for the council position. Anyone interested in serving must be a registered voter and have lived continuously in the borough for the past year. Letters of interest, addressed to Zink or Borough Manager Mark Stivers, must be received by 5 p.m. July 21, at the borough office, 308 Locust St., Columbia, PA, 17512.

Details: Applicants also may email Zink at HZink@columbiapa.net, or Stivers at MStivers@columbiapa.net. Council will conduct public interviews at its July 26 meeting. Current members need to fill the vacancy by the end of their Aug. 2 meeting.

Feline news: Columbia’s newly formed Cat Action Team recently trapped, neutered and released seven adult cats during its first community event at the end of June. The volunteer group includes council members Sharon Lintner and Todd Burgard, several borough residents and representatives from Columbia’s animal shelter. The team also is trying to find homes for five rescued kittens.

Quotable: “We are looking for responsible homes for them,” Lintner said after the meeting.

Background: Burgard told council May 5 that about 1,000 feral cats live in Columbia and asked the public for help to trap, fix and release stray cats.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. July 12, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.

— Gayle Johnson, For LNP | LancasterOnline