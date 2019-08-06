Supervisors meeting, Aug. 5.
What happened: The board voted to send a letter to the Chester County Commissioners, opposing the sale of the Chester Water Authority to a for-profit company.
Background: The Chester Water Authority serves 19 municipalities in Chester and Delaware Counties including the city of Chester. The supervisors do not know of any Colerain residents who receive water from the authority, but the authority owns extensive parcels of open land in the township, which borders the Octorara Reservoir.
Why it’s important: The board is concerned that if the authority is sold, the new owners could close access to the reservoir at the marina, and potentially sell the open land for future development.
Quotable: “I think it’s important for all of us that Chester Water Authority should be the owner. This could change Colerain significantly,” board Chairman Walter Todd said.
Other happenings: In July, the township Planning Commission did not have a quorum. Member Jeff Workman has been unable to attend for several months. The board voted to move Workman to the position of alternate and appoint Mike Kleinz to the board.