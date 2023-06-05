Resilience is the word that came to Cocalico High School Principal Scott Bennetch’s mind as he reminisced about the Class of 2023.

“In my opinion, your class was a positive change agent for CHS,” he told the 242 seniors Monday night at Calvary Church in Manheim Township during their graduation ceremony.

“Your resilience and dedication to building a better culture after difficult years left our school in a better place,” said Bennetch, who recognized seniors joining the armed forces after graduation, thanking them for their service.

After the graduates donned in white and blue gowns took their seats, class President Lia Finnegan greeted the audience and addressed her classmates.

“As we close this chapter in our lives, I feel immense pride in this accomplishment,” Finnegan said. “Good luck and do your best. Find what makes you happy and just be you.”

Alyssa Bernard thanked all the people who helped her class make it to graduation night.

“You taught us how to read, spell and speak but most importantly you taught us to persevere, to be kind and how to strive for greatness,” Bernard said. “We truly could not have done this without you.”

Cameron Nye reflected on the memories made at Cocalico.

“High school has been a place of endless opportunities,” Nye said. “Take time to appreciate that the experiences of the past four years have shaped you into the person you are today.”

Kiera Tran said each of her fellow students had the freedom to shape their future and encouraged them to make the most out of every opportunity they get.

“It is your duty to shape a future so bright that every child can live in a kind, loving and beautiful world,” Tran said. “Never stop striving to grow.”

Sydney Renaud shared words of gratitude and encouragement with her classmates as she gave a farewell message.

“You are where you are meant to be at this very moment. We should all be proud. We have all earned this achievement,” Renaud said. “Thank you to all of our teachers, administrators and staff. You all have shaped us into the people we are today, and we are thankful for you. We carry our gratitude deep in our hearts as we move forward.”