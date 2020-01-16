Coatesville Area School District will likely end this school year in a “precarious” financial position, Interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. told the community Jan. 14.
Staff reductions of 10% to 15% and other strict measures will be needed so the district can close a $14.1 million gap in its projected $192.3 million 2020-21 budget, while keeping any tax increase under 3%.
Dunlap said he is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as costs are rising. Coatesville’s biggest increases will be in the areas of special education, substitute teachers, debt service, salaries and benefits.
But charter school costs top the list. During the 2014/15 school year, it cost Coatesville $21.3 million to send 1,723 students to charter schools. While it is working to attract charter families back to Coatesville classrooms or its cyber school, the district still anticipates it may have to spend $59.1 million to send as many as 3,273 students to charters during 2020-21.
The school district recently launched a campaign to urge Gov. Tom Wolf and state and local legislators to enact charter school funding reform, and has also requested a hearing before the state Department of Education over a funding dispute between the district and local charter schools.
Press offices for Gov. Wolf, state Sen. Andrew Dinniman, and state Rep. Dan Williams did not answer queries over whether these legislators have plans to enact charter school funding reform.
During their meeting, board members did hear from a group of charter school advocates. These parents spoke in favor of school choice, saying they had left Coatesville due to disciplinary or educational issues. They accused Coatesville of financial mismanagement and said their tax dollars should follow their children.
“This is not about choice,” said Dunlap, who said administrators are urgently working to improve school programs. “Our finances are driving our ability to make needed program changes.”
“It’s a funding formula issue,” said Liz Muirhead, a charter school parent who advocates charter school funding reform. “This funding formula creates winners and losers and pits us against each other when we should be partners.”
Board member Tom Keech also called for a change in the funding formula, adding, “We need to do better, and we can’t fight among ourselves.”
In other action the school board:
* heard an invitation from Roeg Williamson, a Siemens Foundation executive, who invited the school district to consider transforming itself into a community STEM hub with a K-12 STEM program. Siemens has partnered with 84 such communities throughout the U.S. with the goals of helping school districts improve their educational programs, financial positions and the environment;
* heard administrators explain they are running an attendance awareness campaign with the goal of a 3% reduction in absenteeism. Currently absenteeism ranges from 13% at Rainbow Elementary School to 24% at Coatesville High School;
* hired Ed Smith of the Chester County Regional Education Service as a temporary interim business manager at a $650 per day cost, and Trapani Communications at $140 per hour for communications and public relations;
* approved salary increases for administrators but did not disclose the percentages.