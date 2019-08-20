Richard Dunlap Jr., an education specialist who says he wants to keep the Coatesville Area School District moving forward in a positive direction, moved into the superintendent’s office Aug. 20 as an interim administrator.
By a 5-2 vote, the school board hired Dunlap Aug. 19 to temporarily replace Superintendent Cathy Taschner, with whom they formalized a separation agreement Aug. 13. The board is contracting for Dunlap’s services through the Chester County Regional Education Service at a cost of $17,000 a month, according to board attorney Mike Levin.
Board members James Hills and Tom Siedenbuehl were the no votes, with Hills criticizing the quick action because of the cost and lack of choices.
Seidenbuehl said the district had a zero-cost option for an interim superintendent the board confidentially voted down in executive session, and said “the whole endeavor” of changing superintendents could cost the school district up to $1 million.
Through a Right-to-Know request, LNP/LancasterOnline obtained a copy of the separation agreement between the school board and Taschner. Both parties characterize the agreement as a compromise settlement of a dispute, with neither party admitting to any allegations.
Under her 5-year contract which began July 1, 2017, and would have ended June 30, 2022, Taschner was to be paid $185,000 annually with 2.5% salary increases. Under the negotiated severance of employment, Taschner resigned from her job effective Sept. 30, 2019, but was able to vacate her office Aug. 13 using vacation, personal and sick leave through Sept. 30.
The negotiated severance gave Taschner a full year of salary, a $56,000 employer contribution to her 403(b) account and a lump sum $225,733 payment. In addition to that settlement of approximately $466,000, the school board agreed to foot the cost of full medical benefits for Taschner and her family for the next three years, through Aug. 31, 2022 — unless she takes a full-time job with full medical benefits. After that, she still has the option to purchase her health care insurance through the school district until she is eligible for Medicare.
Dunlap, who has 35 years of public education experience, was most recently superintendent of the Upper Darby School District, and last year worked in the Coatesville Area School District, filling in for Rainbow Elementary School Principal Clifford Maloney III.
Audra Ritter, president of the Coatesville Area Teachers Association, thanked the school board for expeditiously hiring an interim superintendent.
“We’ve heard great things and are very excited to work with you,” Ritter said. “Anything you need, call the teachers.”