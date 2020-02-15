Hoping to bring at least 50 cybercharter school students home to the Coatesville Area School District this fall, the school board on Feb. 11 approved a contract with cyberschool Brandywine Virtual Academy.
The contract, approved pending final legal review, should save the financially-strapped district about $600,000 in charter school tuition programs next year while offering students more academic choices and local extracurricular activities. Brandywine Virtual Academy, operated by the Chester County Intermediate Unit, said it will partner with Coatesville staff to offer classrooms for Coatesville students on campus.
The academy will charge Coatesville $5,200 per student and $7,500 for special education students. Charles Linderman, interim business manager, said local cybercharter schools have been charging Coatesville $12,000 per student and $40,000 per special education student.
Coatesville is currently in a funding dispute with local charter schools, and Richard Dunlap, Jr., interim superintendent, said he and Linderman last week brought their case for charter school funding reform before legislators in Harrisburg.
The deal with Brandywine Virtual Academy is one of many cost-saving and educational improvement moves the district is making while facing a proposed $192.5 million 2020-21 budget. Additional revenue from the new state budget, and cuts made by a district that has frozen all but essential spending, still leaves Coatesville facing a $13.8 million budget gap.
Administrators say an anticipated 3.3% tax increase to 39.4624 mills will lower the deficit to $10.7 million. Preliminary budget approval is set for the April 28 school board meeting.
Dunlap said Coatesville will likely lose 38 to 40 staff members this year through attrition and those staff members won't be replaced. Staff will be reassigned to cover vacancies. Arts courses won't be cut, but students might lose a handful of elective courses.
The school board also passed a new policy regulating class size to allow Coatesville to increase class sizes by two to three students per class, saving the district $4.5 to $5 million next year. Dunlap said classes will still be smaller than those in charter schools and more affluent surrounding school districts.
Two citizens spoke, saying their children and grandchildren had been victimized by the behavior problems of other students. Dunlap said Coatesville is using a multitiered support system and positive behavior intervention supports to address discipline problems.
The school board also approved: a $39,171 contract with Roofing Resources Inc. to survey the roofs of 13 buildings and recommend repairs and a budget plan; a $189,990 contract with McKenney Construction LLC to demolish Friendship Elementary School; an $11,000 contract with the Reschini Group to do a cost-savings audit of the district's employee health care plan; and a new educational foundation to accept donations to enhance educational programs.