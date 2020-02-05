The Coatesville Area school board has announced a four-goal comprehensive bridge plan to lead the district out of its current financial crisis and transform it into a system with unique and desirable educational opportunities for students.
Interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. told the school board Jan. 28 the intertwined goals were identified by board members in a closed-door December retreat. The board considered the input of about 60 staff and community leaders, along with 88 parents who have been meeting in weekly focus groups since October.
Dunlap said community members told staff they wanted improved academics, school discipline and academic supports for students. In response, the board set four goals: increasing student achievement, developing a three-year financial plan with the assistance of the Pennsylvania Financial Management Group, making better use of facilities, and improving student discipline and the school climate.
Dunlap said the plan is budget-dependent, but if the district receives help from the Legislature in reducing charter school costs and itself takes steps such as reducing transportation costs by about $17 million annually, Coatesville should be able to see its way out of its current financial crisis in two to three years.
Currently the school board is honing a proposed $192.3 million 2020-21 budget with a $12.5 million budget gap.
The state Department of Education has given Coatesville until March 2021 to finish on a new comprehensive plan as it seeks a permanent superintendent.
During the meeting the board tapped the Chester County Intermediate Unit to provide at no cost the professional and clerical services necessary to help it hire a permanent superintendent. Board President Robert Fisher said the board considered bids from companies which would have charged up to $100,000 for the search.
Fisher said Dunlap and administrators “have the unwavering support of the board” to implement the bridge plan.
“It’s my hope Coatesville will once again be recognized as a school district of innovation and inspiration,” said board member Henry Assetto.
Dunlap said administrators will develop strategies and an action plan to implement the four goals.