Faced with potentially crippling funding requests from charter schools where district students are enrolled, Coatesville Area school board President Robert Fisher read a statement during the Sept. 28 board meeting, saying the situation has caused “serious cash flow problems and impacted the district’s ability to maintain operations at expected levels.”

Collegium Charter School is requesting $3.7 million from the district for the 2020-21 school year, beyond what the district has already paid, while Avon Grove Charter School is requesting about $800,000. The district anticipates similar requests may be made by other charter schools that enroll residents of the Coatesville Area School District. The board stated that this request could cause a “potentially catastrophic situation for the district.”

Fisher said Coatesville is one of many districts that have struggled to retain students in the district. Charter schools receive a majority of operational funding from the districts where their students live.

“I want to start by being abundantly clear that the Coatesville Area School District supports a parent’s right to choose whatever school they want for their child,” Fisher said. “We do, however, join with public school districts, educators and education associations across Pennsylvania that believe PA charter school funding is unfair, inequitable and outdated, and in dire need of reform.”

In 2019, after the district had paid Collegium Charter School for the 2018-19 school year, Collegium requested that the Pennsylvania Department of Education redirect approximately $3.3 million additional funds from Coatesville.

According to the state Department of Education’s website, “A charter school may ask Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Education to redirect a school district’s subsidy when the school district fails to pay the charter school for educating resident students.”

In its public statement, the board said,“The district’s ability to pay its bills, including payroll, will be put in jeopardy. The district budgeted to anticipate charter school expenses for the 2020-2021 school year. And it neither budgeted for nor had any reason to budget for, an additional $4.5 million to Collegium and Avon Grove.”

Board members were taken aback. “This came as quite a shock to us. We spend a great deal of time having a balanced budget,” Amelia Mills said. “Getting hit with this amount of money that they want from us has just really set us reeling, and we’re asking for all the help from the public that we can.”

Board member Andrew Finkbohner said, “This is not to point fingers at one side of the aisle versus the other, this is simply to provide equitable educational opportunities to every student in Coatesville Area School District. Change happens at the top. This board can’t change legislation, people who change legislation are in Harrisburg. I would implore everyone who feels that the funding formula for charter schools is inequitable (to write) letters, call your legislators, provide them with context.”

In a statement released by the district on Sept. 30, Superintendent Tomas Hanna stated, “While we are hopeful that a resolution will be reached, the district will be steadfast in protecting its rights and interests.”

-- Kyle Stoltzfus, For LNP | LancasterOnline