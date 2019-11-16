Township meeting, Nov. 11.
What: The proposed 2020 budget does not call for a tax hike, keeping rates at 1.17 mills.
Quotable: “We’re not going to raise taxes, that’s for sure. It’s just fine tuning some capital improvements,” Township Manager Bruce Leisey said.
What’s next: Leisey said officials are waiting on information for capital improvement projects, salary adjustments and a police contract before finalizing the budget. The budget will be open for inspection Nov. 26 and discussed Dec. 10.
Force funding: Supervisor Gary Landis said Clay Township fully agrees with other county municipalities’ officials in pushing county commissioners to fully fund the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. Clay’s share in sustaining the force is $6,308.
Water meters: Supervisors signed onto a grant request to replace 2,500 aging commercial water meters over six years in Ephrata and Clay townships. The Ephrata Area Joint Authority has reported an unaccounted water loss of 20%, and new technologically advanced meters should help detect the loss’s source. The authority is requesting $715,000, and it will have to match $357,500.
Sewer fixes: The upcoming township budget includes $40,000 to address sewer pipe repairs needed in the area of Maurice Drive, Hopeland Road, Maple Street, Matthew Drive and Hannah Drive in the Hopeland area, Leisey said. Some repairs will be the homeowners’ responsibilities, and homeowners can choose between using the township’s contractor or hiring their own. Bids for the project will be opened Dec 6, and the project awarded Dec. 9.