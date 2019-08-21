Supervisors meeting, Aug. 12.
What happened: Supervisors granted conditional approval to Hometowne Square Phase 4B. Part of the larger Hometowne Square development along Hackman Road, Phase 4B will consist of 10 single-family homes on a 2.6-acre tract bordering the north side of the development’s main access drive. The township was assured that Phase 4B would not dump any additional water runoff toward an adjacent preserved farm.
Sewer lines: Supervisors were given a PowerPoint presentation concerning sewer lines in the Hopeland area that must be corrected.
Background: In April 2018, the township received a letter from the Department of Environmental Protection stating that, according to the municipality’s annual reports, Clay had exceeded the capacity of a small treatment plant so that it was “hydraulically and organically overloaded,” Manager Bruce Leisey said.
Response: The incident was an anomaly and only lasted for one day, the township replied. DEP agreed but still wanted a Corrective Action Plan about how the township planned to remedy it. Plus the state wants a year’s worth of test data. The township went looking for problems and found them around Hopeland. A robotic camera was sent into the pipes, where it photographed images of sagging pipes, cracks in manholes, cracks in pipes that have allowed plant and tree roots to infiltrate, and faulty taps where the homeowners’ sewer lines connect to the township’s. Affected pipes affected are underneath Maurice Drive, Hopeland Road, Maple Street, Matthew Drive and Hannah Drive. Many of the repairs will be the township’s responsibility but a few will fall back on homeowners.
Bridge work: The board discussed the situation at Carpenter Road bridge. The distressed bridge, which crosses Hammer Creek, is located where Clay, Ephrata and Warwick townships come together. It is 50 percent owned by Warwick Township while the remaining two municipalities each own 25 percent. Discussion at the meeting involved repairing the bridge to standards or replacing it.
Quotable: “We’re going to meet with the other townships and try to figure it out,” Leisey said.