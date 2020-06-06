A church in the city’s southeast says another church it bought property from years ago won’t give it title to the property, even though it has paid off the mortgages.

Family of Christian Churches, 103 Locust St., filed suit last month in Lancaster County Court against Assembly of Christian Churches Inc., with headquarters in Bronx, New York, and its local affiliate, Iglesia Puerta De Refugia, 220 W. King St.

Family of Christian Churches accuses Assembly of Christian Churches — referred to as the Council in the suit — of fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment and other counts. It wants the court to order Council to turn over the titles and is seeking more than $50,000.

Messages left for the Assembly of Christian Churches weren’t returned.

Theodore Hoppe, an attorney for Family of Christian Churches —referred to as Family Church in the suit —\h said in an interview Tuesday that the church discovered something was amiss with the titles several years ago.

Roberto Figueroa, who started Family Church, and others with the church “trusted those people. They thought they were acting in good faith,” Hoppe said of the Assembly of Christian Churches.

According to the suit, Council “has a history and practice of unlawfully retaining control over properties that it sells to local congregations.”

Family Church bought two properties from Council: 103 Locust St., for $80,000 in 1997, and 109 Locust St., for $119,500 in 2004.

But, the suit said, Council keeps control by telling a local congregation it’s selling a property to them, then arranging to have its name on the deed.

At a Feb. 17 meeting this year between a Family Church representative and Jose Cruz, Council’s area supervisor, Cruz acknowledged that Council sold the properties to Family Church with the intent that they would belong to Family Church, the suit said.

At the meeting, Cruz acknowledged Council keeps its name on the deed “to control what happens to the property subsequent to the sale as a way to protect the local church,” the suit said.

However, Family Church didn’t know or agree to that, the suit said.

Hoppe said Family Church also put more than $100,000 into repairs in 103 Locust St. to fix building code violations shortly after buying it.

The suit said “Council knew about and chose to conceal (the violations) from Family Church.”

Family Church asked Council for help to fix the violations, but Council refused, the suit said.

In April 2004, Family Church bought 109 Locust St. from Council, again with Council listed as guarantor of the $119,500 mortgage.

Family Church paid off that mortgage in May 2019.

Unbeknownst to Family Church, in April 2019, Council changed the borrower’s address from that of Family Church to a Council church in Harrisburg, the suit said.

A lawsuit, Hoppe said, was the last resort.

“We did everything we could to stay out of court,” he said.