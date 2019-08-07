Borough Council meeting, Aug. 6.
What happened: Council agreed with borough Manager Carol Pringle that when upgrades and improvements are needed for the borough water and sewer system they should be done promptly, even if that means hiring help.
Background: In June, the borough engaged Crawley Environmental to run water and sewer operations. Since then, equipment problems and areas in need of improvement have been noted. Last month, council approved spending $25,000 for two new lift pumps at the sewer treatment plant.
Why it’s important: The week before the council meeting, an equipment failure at the water plant required the borough to purchase supplemental water to keep residents supplied until repairs can be made.
What happens next: Council gave Pringle authority to find additional help to take on pending projects in the borough including cleanup, maintenance and repairs at the water and sewer plants as well as road or stormwater projects.
The cost: Getting a new filtration system in place for the borough springs so they can be returned to service is a major improvement project that is estimated to cost in excess of $300,000.